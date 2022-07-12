Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models have up to £150/$100 off for Prime Day sales

- Limited-time savings on some of the top smartwatches for Android

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Prime Day sales are here and there are big discounts on a couple of the best smartwatches for Android on the site - the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 4 both run on Wear OS 3, which was designed by Samsung and Google. They aren't compatible with iPhones but they are great smartwatches for those with an Android phone. 

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a lovely physical rotating bezel, and this is the device that sees the biggest discount for Prime Day, while the Galaxy Watch 4 is the sportier of the two options. It too has money off though - and a decent amount too. 

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4 deals in the UK and the US for Prime Day. Grab them quick before they end.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 UK Prime Day deals

Here are the links to the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals for Prime Day in the UK.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) - save £150

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a lovely rotating bezel and it comes in two size options - 42mm and 46mm. This deal sees the 42mm Silver model cost £199, but there is also a smaller discount on the larger model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) - save £120

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is an excellent smartwatch for Android users, running on Wear OS 3. This deal is for the 44mm model and it's an absolute steal at £169.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 US Prime Day 2022 deals

Here are the links to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Prime Day deals in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - save $100

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a lovely physical rotating bezel and it comes in 42mm and 46mm size options. This deal sees the smaller model cost $299.99, though the larger model also has the same discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 - save $75

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers some excellent features in a great design. This deal sees the 40mm model cost $174.99, though the larger model is also discounted.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.