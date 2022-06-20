(Pocket-lint) - There are a few big days for online sales throughout the year, one of which is Amazon Prime Day. Usually taking place in the middle of the year, Prime Day is a great time to get some great deals through Amazon across a range of devices, including Apple Watch and other smartwatches.

Discounts on Apple Watch can be rare but they do exist, and if you don't have an iPhone and you fancy yourself a Samsung smartwatch or another Wear OS smartwatch instead then there are usually deals to be had across the board from the practical to the fashionable.

Here's everything you need to know about the Apple Watch and smartwatch deals we are expecting for Prime Day 2022.

Good question. Typically Amazon Prime Day has taken place in the summer, around June or July. In 2019, it took place on 15 July, though in 2020 it was delayed to 13-14 October. In 2021, it returned to the summer, though a little earlier than 2019, taking place on 21-22 June.

For 2022, Amazon has confirmed Prime Day will take place on 12-13 July. The 48-hour event kicks off on 12 July at 00.01AM (GMT) and runs through to 23.59PM on 13 July. The Prime Day sales often offer similar deals to what we see in the Black Friday sales towards the end of the year, though they are exclusive to Amazon rather than running across a number of retailers.

There are usually discounts across a number of smartwatch manufacturers during Prime Day, including Apple, Samsung, Fossil and Michael Kors.

If you're after an Apple Watch then there's a good chance there will be some discounts off the latest model on Prime Day if last year was anything to go by. The latest model is the Apple Watch Series 7, which arrived in September 2021, though it is quite similar in terms of capabilities to the Series 6 so if you find better deals on the 2020 model then you only really miss out on a larger display by opting for that model.

For those that don't have an iPhone, Prime Day sales have seen discounts on Samsung's excellent smartwatches too in the past, as well as the fashionable options from Fossil and Michael Kors. We've left some of the deals from 2021 below for your reference so you can get an idea of what you might be able to expect.

Yes, there are genuine deals during the Prime Day sales and often you will find devices priced the lowest they might have been for several months, though that's not to say the deals will be the lowest price they've ever been. Other sales days like Black Friday will also have seen discounts on some of the devices.

The Prime Day deals are competitive though and you'll often get a decent discount on some devices, but remember you don't have as long as you might have in other sales like the Black Friday sales so if you see a deal then grab it as 24 hours later the price is likely to return to its original retail price.

You do indeed need to be a Prime member to be able to take advantage of the Prime Day sales. That's one of the caveats. If you want to get access to the best prices offered during Prime Day then you'll need to make sure you have your Prime subscription ready.

For those that don't have Prime membership, it's worth checking out the 30-day free trial to try out some of the other benefits you get with Amazon Prime, like free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

These were some of the best smartwatch deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021.

• Apple Watch Series 6 40mm (GPS & Cellular), save $70, now $329 (was $399): This deal is for the 40mm, blue Apple Watch Series 6. It is the GPS and Cellular model. See the deal.

• Apple Watch Series 6 40mm (GPS), save $79.01, now $319.99 (was $399.99): The latest Apple Watch Series 6 in red, has an always on display and blood oxygen sensor. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Mystic Black, save $150, now $279.99 (was £$429.99): This deal is for the larger, non-4G model of Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 3 in Mystic Black. View the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm, save $90, now $159.99 (was $249.99): This is the smaller, non LTE model of Samsung's Watch Active smartwatch, which has plenty of features. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm, save $103, now $166.99 (was $269.99): This deal is for the larger non LTE model of Samsung's sporty smartwatch. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm, save $70, now $209.99 (was $279.99): This deal is for the smaller LTE model of the Watch Active 2. Great for if you don't want to bring your phone with you. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm, save $70, now $229.99 (was $299.99): If you want the larger LTE model of the Watch Active 2, this is a great deal. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm, save $60.80, now $139.19 (was $199.99): It's the older model, but a pretty good price for a watch offering lots of features. See the deal.

• Fossil Gen 5 Julianna, save $106 now $189 (was $295): This model has a 44mm case and offers a number of features thanks to it running Wear OS. See the deal.

• Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle, save $121.70, now $127.30 (was $295): Featuring a heart rate monitor, built in GPS and a 44mm casing, this is a solid Wear OS smartwatch. See the deal.

These were some of the best smartwatch deals in the UK during Amazon Prime Day 2021.

• Apple Watch Series 6 44mm (GPS), save £60, now £349 (was £409): A great deal on the newest Apple Watch Series 6. This is for the 44mm size with GPS only. See the deal.

• Apple Watch Series 6 40mm (GPS), save £50, now £329 (was £379): This deal is for the 40mm, gold Apple Watch Series 6. It too is the GPS only model. See the deal.

• Apple Watch Series 6 40mm (GPS), save £50, now £329 (was £379): This deal is for the 40mm, Space Grey Apple Watch Series 6. It too is the GPS only model. See the deal.

• Apple Watch Series 6 44mm (GPS & Cellular), save £110, now £399 (was £509): This deal is for the 44mm, Space Grey Apple Watch Series 6. It is the GPS and Cellular model, meaning you can leave your phone at home. See the deal.

• Apple Watch Series 6 40mm (GPS & Cellular), save £70, now £409 (was £479): This deal is for the 40mm, gold Apple Watch Series 6. It too is the GPS & Cellular model. See the deal.

• Apple Watch Series 6 40mm (GPS), save £50, now £329 (was £379): The latest Apple Watch Series 6 in red, has an always on display and blood oxygen sensor. See the deal.

• Apple Watch SE 44mm (GPS & Cellular) save £62.01, now £286.99 (was £349): The Apple Watch SE misses off a couple of the Series 6 features but it is an excellent smartwatch, especially at this price. See the deal.

• Apple Watch Series 3 42mm (GPS), save £169, now £30 (was £199): This deal is for the older Apple Watch Series 3 in the smaller 38mm model with GPS only. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm save £100, now £189 (was £289): This deal is for the great Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in the 44mm model and with 4G capabilities. See this deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm Mystic Bronze, save £150, now £249 (was £399): The latest Samsung smartwatch in Mystic Bronze is a bargain at this price, offering plenty of features for iOS and Android users. See this deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Mystic Black, save £125, now £294 (was £419): This deal is for the larger, non-4G model of Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 3 in Mystic Black. View the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm 4G, save £130, now £309 (was £439): If you're looking for a 4G smartwatch, this deal is for the Mystic Silver model of the 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. View the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy 3 45mm 4G, save £135, now £324 (was £459): This deal is for the Mystic Black model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with 4G capabilities so you can leave your phone at home. See the deal.

• Michael Kors Gen 5 Lexington, save £179, now £150 (was £329): The Michael Kors Gen 5 Lexington is an excellent smartwatch, offering some great features, and a fab design for those that love the Kors style. View this deal.

• Fossil Gen 5E, save £74, now £125 (was £199): This two-tone stainless steel Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch has a built in heart rate monitor, GPS and runs on Wear OS, offering a range of features. Click here to see the deal.

• Fossil Gen 5 Julianna, save £74, now £125 (was £199): This model has a 44mm case and offers a number of features thanks to it running Wear OS. See the deal here.

• Fossil Gen 5E, save £74, now £125 (was £199): This black stainless steel Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch has runs on Wear OS, offering a range of features, including compatibility with iOS and Android. Click here to see the deal.

• TicWatch Pro 3 LTE, save £99, now £230.99 (was £329.99): The TicWatch Pro 3 LTE is a good smartwatch for this price, whilst offering 4G capabilities. Click here to see the deal.

• Withings ScanWatch, save £54.48, now £225.47 (was £279.95): The Withings ScanWatch 42mm offers ECG functionality, along with SpO2 monitoring, whilst also detecting breathing distrubances. See the deal.

• Withings Steel HR save £57, now £132.95 (was £189.95): This hybrid smartwatch offers activity tracking including connected GPS, heart rate tracking and water resistance, alongside smart notifications. See the deal.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.