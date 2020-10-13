(Pocket-lint) - Fossil has been pumping out consistently solid Wear OS smartwatches for some time now, and the joys of Amazon Prime Day mean you can now get in on the action at a wildly discounted rate.

Available at both Amazon US and Amazon UK, the 44mm Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle has been given a sharp price cut - with Prime members able to save as much as 47% on the device. If you're in the US, the price has been reduced to $189 - down from $295 - for the standard black silicon/black dial model, as well as the all-smoke metal and the brown leather strap/black dial.

• See the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle deal at Amazon US - available for $189

So, what exactly do you get with the latest generation of Fossil watches, dubbed Gen 5? Well, the spec is sheet is packed, but the highlights here are built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring and notifications, as well as support for Google's suite of Wear OS apps, such as Google Fit and Google Pay.

The saving is even more tantalizing if you're in the UK, with the black silicon/black dial model reduced to £149 from £279. The overall package is still the same here, although it's important to stress that, unlike in the US, this is available as a Lightning Deal - meaning the deal runs for a short period or until it has been 100% claimed.

• See the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle deal at Amazon UK - available for £149

With that in mind, this represents the perfect time to cash in and pick up a Wear OS watch before Black Friday. With Fossil Gen 6 on the horizon, too, Prime Day is almost certainly one of the last opportunities you'll have to take advantage of the retailer looking to offload stock.

Writing by Conor Allison.