Apple discounts are very rare but you can save a little bit of money over Black Friday. Even £30 is better than nothing right? Here are some of the best Apple smartwatch deals available:

• Apple Watch Series 3 38mm now £219, save £60 (was £279): The Apple Watch Series 3 isn't the newest smartwatch from Apple but it still offers built-in GPS and waterproofing. View the Apple deal on John Lewis.

• Apple Watch Series 3 42mm now £249, save £60 (was £309): The Apple Watch Series 3 in the 42mm model. Again, not the latest smartwatch from Apple but worth considering if you want an Apple Watch without spending the big bucks. View the deal on John Lewis.

• Apple Watch Series 3 42mm Cellular now £379, save £50 (was £429): For those after the cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 3, 42mm, this is a good deal. Offering GPS, waterproofing, and the ability to stay connected without your iPhone. View the deal on Curry's.

• Apple Watch Series 3 38mm Cellular now £349, save £50 (was £399): This is the deal you'll want if you're looking for the smaller Series 3 in the cellular model. It has the same features as the deal above but in the 38mm model. View the deal on Curry's.

Fossil offers a huge number of smartwatches, with several fashion brands under its umbrella, including Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Diesel. There are plenty of bargains to be had over Black Friday too, here are a few to consider:

• Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3 for £149, save £110 (was £259): The Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3 is a great smartwatch, compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. It runs Wear OS and it has a lovely design with interchangeable straps and customisable watch faces. View offer on Amazon.

• Fossil Q Men's Machine Steel Bracelet Hybrid Smartwatch now £89.49, save £89 (was £178.99): This hybrid watch is an epic looking device and it offers plenty of features too. View the Fossil Q deal on Argos.

• Fossil Q Gen 3 Chrome / Brown Leather save £89, now £169.99 (was £259): This Fossil Q generation 3 smartwatch runs on Wear OS and is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones. View the Fossil Q deal on Argos.

• Michael Kors Grayson black, save £150, now £199 (was £349): The Kors Grayson offers chunky Kors style with Google's Wear OS smarts. Compatible with iPhone and Android it's one of the best looking smartwatches you'll find, at an unbeatable price. View the offer on Amazon.

• Michael Kors Grayson silver or blue, save £190, now £159 (was £349): The Kors Grayson is slightly cheaper on Curry's but it only comes in blue or silver colour options. The same features as the black Grayson above are offered though, including compatibility with iOS and Android devices. View the deal on Curry's.

Samsung has a couple of smartwatches in its portfolio, all of which run Tizen, which is compatible with iOS and Android devices. Here are some of the best Samsung smartwatch deals we have found:

• Samsung Gear Sport now £159, save £70 (was £229): The Samsung Gear Sport offers fitness tracking with heart rate and GPS, as well as waterproofing. It has a great solid build quality and it offers a battery life up to three days. View the Samsung Gear Sport deal on Curry's.

• Samsung Gear S3 Frontier now £197.99, save £61.01 (was £259): The Samsung Gear S3 is a lovely smartwatch that delivers in both hardware and software. It has built-in GPS and the battery achieves nearly four days use. View the Samsung deal on Very.

Huawei has been hugely successful with its smartphones in 2018 and its smartwatches have also seen improvements. Even the latest one has a discount. Here are a few of the Huawei deals available:

• Huawei Watch GT, save £20, now £179.99 (was £199): The Huawei Watch GT is the newest smartwatch in Huawei's collection, using AI software and next generation hardware. It features continuous heart rate monitoring, VO2 Max, GPS and a seven day battery life. It's also waterproof and it will auto recognise your style of swim. View offer on Very.

• Huawei Watch 2 Sport 4G, save £50, now £269.99 (was £319.99): The Huawei Watch 2 Sport 4G can be completely mobile by adding a SIM card. This device also supports Android Pay and offers the same feature as the non-4G model below. View the Huawei deal on Amazon.

Garmin is more sportswatch than smartwatch but if you're after a device that does both, with sports being the priority, then Garmin watches are well worth considering, especially for runners. Here are some of the great deals available:

• Garmin Fenix 5 now £309.99, save £130 (was £439.99): The Fenix 5 packs in all Garmin's fitness and sport skills, in a package that's more elegant, making it a great smartwatch for all occasions. View the Garmin Fenix deal on Amazon.

• Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS save £100, now £179.99 (was £279.99): Garmin is probably the top name in running watches and the 735XT is a very accomplished watch. View the Garmin Vivoactive deal on Amazon.

• Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music now £239.99, save £60 (was £299.99): The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music gives you Bluetooth connectivity for headphones with support for Deezer or Spotify downloads on the move. It gives you great fitness features with GPS and heart rate tracking and also does mobile payments. See the Garmin deal on John Lewis.

• Garmin Fenix 5S GPS now £349.99, save £100 (was £449.99): Garmin's Fenix 5S GPS has a multitude of sensors, including heart rate, GPS, altimeter and a 3-axis compass, wit everything tying in with Garmin's Connect platform for detailed stats. View the Garmin deal on John Lewis.

Like Garmin, Fitbit's offering is more sportswatch than smartwatch but for those after a device that connects to the Fitbit platform, whilst still offering smart notifications, here are some deals worth looking at:

• Fitbit Ionic save £50, now £249.99 (was £299.99): The Fitbit Ionic is a great smartwatch with a leaning towards sports. GPS, heart rate tracking and mobile payments make it the complete package. View the Fitbit Ionic deal on Curry's.

• Fitbit Versa save £41, now £159 (was £199.99): The Fitbit Versa doesn't offer GPS like the Ionic, but it does have mobile payments, heart rate tracking and smartphone notifications. At this price, it is a steal. View the Fitbit Versa deal on Amazon.