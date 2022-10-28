(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to take the smartwatch plunge and the Apple Watch is the model you've decided is the best one for you and your iPhone, there's no better time to buy than during the Black Friday sales.

It's rare to find Apple devices discounted throughout the year but there is normally a small percentage off Apple Watch during the Black Friday sales, and let's face it, any money saved is better than none.

We're following all the Apple Watch deals for Black Friday 2022 right here to make sure you get the best price possible.

When are the Black Friday sales?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving, which is on a Thursday. For 2022, that places it on Friday 25 November, with Cyber Monday then taking place on 28 November. It's not just Black Friday itself and the weekend following it that you need to be watching out for deals on though.

Typically, deals start to appear in the middle of November and the week running up to Black Friday so there are bargains to be had before the big day. It's worth paying attention a couple of weeks before Black Friday to make sure you don't miss any of the early deals.

What Apple Watch deals are we expecting?

There have been some great deals on the Apple Watch over the last few years around Black Friday. Typically these deals have been for the last generation, which this year is the Apple Watch Series 7 and the first generation Apple Watch SE. That said, there are sometimes deals on the current models too, like the second generation Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8.

We're expecting the same for 2022, and we expect that the stainless steel GPS & Cellular models will see the biggest discounts, though we wouldn't be surprised to see deals on the standard aluminium GPS models either, even if it's on the less popular colours.

You can see some of the best picks from 2021 below so you can get an idea of what kind of offers there were last year.

Best UK Black Friday deals last year

The retailers below will likely offer some great deals on Apple Watch during the Black Friday sales so you can tap straight on the links to see what is on offer and how much the discounts are or you have have a look at the top picks from 2021 below so you can see what to expect.

Apple Watch SE Cellular 44mm - save £160 A great saving on the Apple Watch SE, which offers many of the same features as the newest Series 7 but the same design as the Series 6. Saving £160, this model is now £319. View offer

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm Cellular - save £70 The Apple Watch Series 6 isn't the latest model but it offers many of the same features as the Watch Series 7 and this model has a stainless steel casing, Milanese Loop strap and GPS and Cellular connectivity. You'll pay £629 instead of £699 with this deal. View offer

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm - save £60 This deal is for last-year's Series 6 with GPS only, in a silver aluminium casing with White Sport Band strap. You'll get it for £349 instead of £409. View offer

Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm - save £50 The Watch SE launched alongside the Series 6 and is an excellent devices, offering many of the key features delivered by the Series 7. At £249 instead of £299, this is a great price. View offer

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm - save £30 The Series 3 is a little older and doesn't have as many features as the Series 5, 6 or latest Series 7, but it's still worth considering at this price. At £169, this is one of the cheapest you'll get an Apple Watch. View offer

Best US Black Friday deals last year

There will be a number of retailers offering discounts on Apple Watch and tapping on the links below will take you directly to the Apple Watch deals at each respective retailer. You can also have a look at the top deals from 2021 so you can get an idea of what to expect from this year's sales.

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 40mm Cellular - save $120 The Apple Watch Nike Series 5 edition offers all the same features as the Series 5 but with extra Nike branding and watch faces. A couple of years old, but a great deal at $329.99 instead of $449.99. View offer

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm - save $50 A good discount on the Space Grey aluminium model of last year's Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS connectivity. You'll get it for $379 instead of $429.99. View offer

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm - save $90 This deal is for the smaller Series 3 Apple Watch with GPS. Not the newest model but plenty of great features. At $109 instead of $199, it's an amazing deal. Be quick though. View offer

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.