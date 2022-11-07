Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Save on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in Black Friday 2020 sales

Save on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in Black Friday 2020 sales
(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Black Friday deals are starting to arrive and there are some great savings to be had across a number of devices, including multiple models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has long been a popular choice for Android owners wanting a smartwatch - and there's plenty of choices here.

Save $70 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 40mm has now been discounted, where the Bluetooth 40mm version has a 28 per cent discount at $179.99 (was $249.99).

Save $80 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE

The LTE version has also been discounted too, and it's now available for $219.99 instead of $299.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features the company's Exynos W920 processor, offering a boost of power from previous models and with more sporty look plus a classic designed version - featuring a rotational bezel control.

That's with a BioActive Sensor to measure heart-rate, along with impedance to present body composition information such as steps and activity tracking.

All this is displayed on its 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, delivering notifications and Bixby controls.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.