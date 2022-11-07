(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Black Friday deals are starting to arrive and there are some great savings to be had across a number of devices, including multiple models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has long been a popular choice for Android owners wanting a smartwatch - and there's plenty of choices here.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 40mm has now been discounted, where the Bluetooth 40mm version has a 28 per cent discount at $179.99 (was $249.99).
The LTE version has also been discounted too, and it's now available for $219.99 instead of $299.99.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features the company's Exynos W920 processor, offering a boost of power from previous models and with more sporty look plus a classic designed version - featuring a rotational bezel control.
That's with a BioActive Sensor to measure heart-rate, along with impedance to present body composition information such as steps and activity tracking.
All this is displayed on its 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, delivering notifications and Bixby controls.
