Amazon's Black Friday deals are starting to arrive and there are some great savings to be had across a number of devices, including multiple models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has long been a popular choice for Android owners wanting a smartwatch - and there's plenty of choices here.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm has now been discounted.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features the company's Exynos W920 processor, offering a boost of power from previous models and with more sporty look plus a classic designed version - featuring a rotational bezel control.

That's with a BioActive Sensor to measure heart-rate, along with impedance to present body composition information such as steps and activity tracking.

All this is displayed on its 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, delivering notifications and Bixby controls.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.