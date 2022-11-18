(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is almost here but there are already a number of deals around, including money off the latest model of the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is currently available for $349 instead of $399 on Amazon US, offering a saving of $50.

Apple Watch Series 8 This deal is for the Apple Watch Series 8, GPS only with an aluminium casing. It's $50 off, making it $349. View offer

It might not seem like a huge discount, but there are rarely discounts on Apple devices, let alone ones that only launched a couple of months ago.

The Apple Watch Series 8 arrived alongside the Apple Watch Ultra and the second generation of the Apple Watch SE during the company's September event. It comes packed with features, including a body temperature sensor, which is new for 2022.

Aside from the body temperature sensor, the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with an Always-On Display, aluminium and stainless steel case options and GPS and GPS & Cellular models. There's built-in GPS, a compass and Car Crash Detection.

Apple Watch SE This deal is for the second generation Watch SE in Starlight with GPS & Cellular. There's $20 off, making it $279. View offer

There's also $20 off the Apple Watch SE making it $279 instead of $299. You miss out on a couple of features compared to the Watch Series 8 but it's still an excellent smartwatch that will be perfect for some. If you're not too fussed about the body temperature sensor and the Always-On Display, the Watch SE will be perfect for you and it's a great price at the moment.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.