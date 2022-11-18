(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is almost here but there are already a number of deals around, including money off the latest model of the Apple Watch.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is currently available for $349 instead of $399 on Amazon US, offering a saving of $50.
This deal is for the Apple Watch Series 8, GPS only with an aluminium casing. It's $50 off, making it $349.
It might not seem like a huge discount, but there are rarely discounts on Apple devices, let alone ones that only launched a couple of months ago.
The Apple Watch Series 8 arrived alongside the Apple Watch Ultra and the second generation of the Apple Watch SE during the company's September event. It comes packed with features, including a body temperature sensor, which is new for 2022.
Aside from the body temperature sensor, the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with an Always-On Display, aluminium and stainless steel case options and GPS and GPS & Cellular models. There's built-in GPS, a compass and Car Crash Detection.
This deal is for the second generation Watch SE in Starlight with GPS & Cellular. There's $20 off, making it $279.
There's also $20 off the Apple Watch SE making it $279 instead of $299. You miss out on a couple of features compared to the Watch Series 8 but it's still an excellent smartwatch that will be perfect for some. If you're not too fussed about the body temperature sensor and the Always-On Display, the Watch SE will be perfect for you and it's a great price at the moment.
More Black Friday deals
We've rounded up some other great deals, below:
- Google: 35% price cut on Pixel, Buds, Watch
- Samsung: Save on Galaxy S22
- Blink: Doorbell & cameras w/ 60% off
- Ring: 60% discount on Echo bundles
- Echo: Save 59% on Show devices
- Sony: Over a third off headphones / earbuds
- Fire TV: Half price 4K Stick % Cube
- Samsung: Save 67% on memory
- Fitbit: 1/3 off Versa 4, Charge 5
- LG: 27% discount on OLED / QNED TVs
- Fire Stick: 50% off HD Stick
- Ring: 41% saving on video doorbell
- Samsung: QLED & QLED TVs down by 36%
- Roomba: Get 35% off
- Google: Over a third saving on Nest
- Beats: 37% off Solo 3
- JBL: Flip 6 is 31% cheaper