(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales bring with them lots of anticipation - especially in the bouyant smartwatch market, where plenty of people are keen to buy a watch to integrate with their phone, support their fitness goals or just to look good.

Black Friday will fall on on 25 November in 2022 and it will be followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November. There will likely be plenty of discounts and we will be covering the best ones right here.

For now, we have detailed the discounts we saw in 2021 so you have an idea of what smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and Garmin - as well as others - you might be able to expect in the Black Friday 2022 sales.

What to look for in a smartwatch

You might know exactly what you want from a smartwatch and you might not. It's worth looking at your options and knowing what's out there before you buy, just to ensure you get the watch that does what you want. Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch, working only with the iPhone, it makes an ideal pairing.

For those on Android, you have lots of options from Wear OS devices with brands like Fossil proving popular, but with great experiences from Samsung and Huawei too. These devices work closely with your phone, Samsung being one of the most popular choices. Watch out for older devices on Wear OS which might not upgrade to WearOS 3, while those on Wear OS aren't compatible with iPhone.

There's a lot of smartwatches out there if you're interested in fitness too. Brands like Fitbit and Garmin offer a more refreshing approach to fitness tracking and longer battery life, but won't always integrate as closely with your smartphone as an Apple Watch or Wear OS device.

Which retailers have the best smartwatch deals?

Smartwatch deals are widely available from a full range of retailers with most electricals stores offering deals. Clicking on any of the links below will take you directly to any smartwatch deals offered at the respective retailer.

You can use the links below to jump right to the section your want - UK or US - and within each section you'll find additional navigation to take you to major brands so you can find what you want.

Best Black Friday UK smartwatch deals

If you know which smartwatch you want, or at least which brand, you can click on the quick links below to take you directly to the deals on those brands from 2021 to give you an idea of what offers we might see this year.

Alternatively, you can scroll through to our top picks from 2021 to see what offers were around across the smartwatch market.

Apple Watch UK deals 2021

Apple discounts are few and far between, but the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales do offer some money off. You'll find our top pick of the best Apple smartwatch deals below.

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm Cellular - save £70 This deal is for the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and Cellular model with a stainless steel body and the beautiful Graphite Milanese strap loop strap. It will cost you £629. View offer

Apple Watch SE Cellular - save £160 The Watch SE launched alongside the Series 6, offering many of the same features, but missing a couple like the always on display. This deal sees the 44mm GPS & Cellular model costing £319. View offer

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm - save £60 The last-gen Watch Series 6 offers pretty much everything you need, now at a lower price. You lose out on the bigger display of the Series 7 but the Series 6 is an excellent smartwatch. The £60 saving enables you to get your hands on this 44mm GPS model for £349. View offer

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm - save £30 The Series 3 is a little older and doesn't have as many features as the Series 5, 6 or latest Series 7, but it's still worth considering at this price. At £169 it's a bargain. View offer

Fossil smartwatch UK deals 2021

Fossil offers a huge number of smartwatches, with several fashion brands under its umbrella, including Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Diesel. We've selected a our favourites below.

Fossil Gen 5E - save £60 The Fossil Gen 5E FTW4049 smartwatch is compatible with iOS and Android, offers a nice design and a good set of features. This deal on Amazon sees it costs £139. View offer

Fossil Gen 5 - save £105 The Fossil Gen 5 isn't the latest generation smartwatch from Fossil but it offers a good design, great features and it is compatible with iOS and Android. This deal sees it cost just over £223. View offer

Huawei smartwatch UK deals 2021

Huawei has some good smartwatches in its portfolio. You'll find the best Huawei deals we have found below, along with any from Honor - the sub-brand of Huawei.

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro - save over £100 The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has heart rate tracking, fitness tracking, sleep tracking and it is compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones. At £139 this is a good deal. View offer

Huawei Watch GT 2e - save £45 The Huawei Watch GT 2e has a fantastic battery life, a bright and vibrant screen and it tracks a multitude of fitness options. At £64.99 instead of £109, it's a great price. View offer

Huawei Watch GT 2 - save £40 The Huawei Watch GT2 is a sporty, slim smartwatch with water resistance, GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring. Costing £79 instead of £119.99, this deal is a good price for a good watch. View offer

Garmin smartwatch UK deals 2021

Garmin devices tend to be more sports watches than smartwatches, but, for those after something that can do both, they're well worth considering. Here are some of the best deals available.

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music - save £170 The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is a great fitness tracker, with smartwatch-beating battery life and plenty of customisation. This deal sees it for £179.99 instead of £349.99. View offer

Garmin Venu 2 - save £90 The Garmin Venu 2 is a fantastic smartwatch with a display that delivers rich visuals and engaging graphics. There's still a solid fitness focus too though. This deal sees it for just under £259 instead of £349.99. View offer

Fitbit smartwatch UK deals 2021

Fitbit's smartwatches don't do as much as Apple's or Fossil's options, but they are great devices for those that want to stay on the Fitbit platform, whilst having some smartwatch functionality.

Fitbit Versa 3 - save £45 The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the company's newer smartwatches, offering a number of great features including Alexa and Google Assistant. This deal sees it cost £139.00. View offer