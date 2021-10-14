(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to take the smartwatch plunge and the Apple Watch is the model you've decided is the best one for you and your iPhone, there's no better time to buy than during the Black Friday sales.

It's rare to find Apple devices discounted throughout the year but there is normally a small percentage off Apple Watch during the Black Friday sales, and let's face it, any money saved is better than none.

We're going to be following all the Apple Watch deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday right here to make sure you get the best price possible.

When are the Black Friday sales?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving, which is on a Thursday. For 2021, that places it on Friday 26 November, with Cyber Monday then taking place on 29 November. It's not just Black Friday itself and the weekend following it that you need to be watching out for deals on though.

Typically, deals start to appear in the middle of November and the week running up to Black Friday so there are bargains to be had before the big day. It's worth paying attention a couple of weeks before Black Friday to make sure you don't miss any of the early deals.

What Apple Watch deals are we expecting?

There have been some great deals on the Apple Watch over the last few years around Black Friday. Typically these deals have been for the last generation, which this year will be the Apple Watch Series 6. That said, there are sometimes deals on the current models too, like the Apple Watch SE.

We're expecting the same for 2021, and we expect that the stainless steel GPS & Cellular models will see the biggest discounts, though we wouldn't be surprised to see deals on the standard aluminium GPS models either.

Who offers the best Apple Watch deals on Black Friday?

We'll be adding the best Apple Watch deals we find over the Black Friday sales live as and when they appear, but it's always worth checking out retailers sites too, all of which will likely offer discounts off various models and colours of the Apple Watch.

The best US Black Friday deals last year

• Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm save $20, now $289 (was $309): Get the bigger of the Apple Watch SE models for a discount rate this Black Friday, picking up most of the latest features in a great design. See the deal on Amazon.

• Apple Watch Series 3 GPS & Cellular 38mm save $20, now $179 (was $199): This deal is for the smaller Series 3 Apple Watch with GPS. Not the newest model but plenty of great features. See the deal on Best Buy.

• Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm, save $100, now $299 (was $399): This deal is for the gold model of the smaller Series 5 with a Pink Sand strap and GPS connectivity. See the deal on Best Buy.

• Apple Watch Series 5 Nike GPS 44mm, save $100, now $329 (was $429): The Apple Watch Series 5 Nike model comes with a special Nike strap, along with all the same features as the standard Series 5. View the deal on Best Buy.

• Apple Watch Series 5 GPS & Cellular 40mm, save $250, now $449 (was $699): The Apple Watch Series 5 offers many of the same features as the Series 6, but at a cheaper price. This is for the stainless steel casing. See the deal on Best Buy.

• Apple Watch Series 5 GPS & Cellular 44mm, save $250, now $499 (was $749): The larger model of the Series 5 with a stainless steel case and GPS and Cellular connectivity. View the deal on Best Buy.

The best UK Black Friday deals last year

• Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS & Cellular, now £399.99 (save £129.01): Last-gen Watch Series 5 offers pretty much everything you need, now at a lower price. View the offer on Amazon UK.

• Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS, now £285, save £14 (was £299): The Watch SE is one of the newer Apple Watches, launched alongside the Series 6 but missing a couple of features like the always on display. View the deal on Amazon.

• Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS & Cellular, now £495.99, save £253 (was £749): This model is for a Space Black stainless steel Series 5 with GPS & Cellular connectivity. View the deal on Amazon.

• Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS & Cellular, now £458.99, save £240 (was £699): This model is for the smaller Space Black stainless steel Series 5 with GPS & Cellular connectivity. View the deal on Amazon.

• Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS, now £179, save £16 (was £195): The Series 3 is a little older and doesn't have as many features as the Series 5 or latest Series 6, but it's still worth considering at this price. View the deal on Currys.

• Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS, now £199, save £20 (was £219): This deal is for the larger Series 3. Again, a little older and doesn't have as many features as the Series 5 or latest Series 6, but worth considering. View the deal on Currys.