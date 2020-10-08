The best Apple Watch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day 2020 is running through 13-14 October, with the online retailer slashing prices across its store - meaning you can snap up some bargains. Discounts on Apple Watch can be rare, but we'll be tracking the best Apple Watch deals right here.

The deals will expire at the end of 14 October, so don't delay - unless you want to pay more.

We will be updating this list as new deals appear or lightning deals go live.

• Apple Watch Series 4 40mm, save $75, now $324 (was $349): The latest Apple Watch in gold with a pink sand sport loop. Click here to see the deal

• Apple Watch Series 4 44mm, save $75, now $354 (was $379): Latest Apple watch in space grey with black sport loop. View this offer

• Apple Watch Series 3 42mm, save $110, now $199 (was $309): This is the older Apple Watch and was previously discounted to $229, so it's now cheaper than ever before on Amazon. Space grey with black sport band. View the deal

• Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (cellular), save $150, now $229 (was $379): The smaller Apple Watch with cellular connection, in silver aluminium and white sport band. This is a great saving on Apple Watch. See the deal

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Editing by Dan Grabham.