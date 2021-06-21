(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day is upon and that means deals, deals, deals.

Included in the discount bonanza are a number of top-notch wristwatches from several big brands. We've rounded up the best for you to check out.

All of the Amazon Prime Day bargains are exclusive to Prime members, but you can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage. You can also cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits in the UK here and in the US here.

If you're looking for Apple Watch or other smartwatch deals, we also have a great round-up of those too - just head here.

From big designer names to watch specialists, there's something for everyone in these deals.

• Bulova Men's Chronograph Quartz Watch - save 50%, now £299:Coming with a stainless steel strap and curved sapphire glass, this is a classy, sporty watch. See the Bulova watch deal

• Hugo Boss Men's Skeleton Automatic Watch - save 46%, now £241:A stunning watch face is highlighted with an automatic movement. View this offer on the Boss watch

• Emporio Armani Men's Analogue Quartz Watch - save 48%, now £182.70:Armani style runs through this watch, with a gold-style stainless steel strap and bezel. See this offer here

• Swarovski Women's Octea Nova Analogue Quartz Watch - save 36%, now £178.25:Sleek and radiant, this minimalist watch is built to last. View this deal on the Swarovski watch

• Unisex Lacoste Kids Watch - save 31%, now £34:A great Mediteranian design is matched with a white silicone strap. See this offer here

• Unisex Hugo Analogue Quartz Watch - save 68%, now £45:The Hugo by Hugo Boss brand adorns this stylish watch with a stainless steel band. View the Hugo watch deal

• Michael Kors Women's Quartz Watch - save 65%, now £84.01: This Michael Kors watch comes with a rose gold stainless steel band. View this deal on the Michael Kors watch

• Vivienne Westwood Women's Quartz Watch with mother of pearl display - save 30%, now £150.50: A stylish watch with a Vivienne Westwood orb charm for good measure. See this deal

US Prime Day watch deals will appear here throughout the next couple of days.

