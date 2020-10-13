(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Prime Day sales are well underway and there's huge savings to be had on Michael Kors smartwatches.

Fashion brand Michael Kors makes a number of smartwatch styles running on Google's Wear OS platform and there are discounts across a couple of models for Prime Day.

The Michael Kors Access Runway is £169 instead of £339, saving you £170.

The Michael Kors MKGO is £125 instead of £279, saving you £154.

The Michael Kors Access Lexington is £205 instead of £389, saving you £184.

The Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2 is £173 instead of £329, saving you £156.

The Michael Kors watches are actually manufactured by Fossil, so this isn't a case of fashion over functions. These are great quality watches, supporting voice via Google Assistant and giving you all the features of Google's wearable OS. They also offer lovely build qualities, 3ATM waterproofing and built-in GPS.

Wear OS is compatible with Android and iPhone devices, enabling notifications on your wrist, as well as the ability to control incoming calls and music. Android users will be able to use smart replies to instantly reply to messages, while Google Assistant will offer dictation, route guidance and smart home control.

As with most Prime Day deals, these Michael Kors discounts won't be around for long and with some models well under £200, they are a bargain.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.