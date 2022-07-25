Here's how the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 compares to the Watch 5 Pro. Which is the right Galaxy smartwatch for you?

In 2022, Samsung lifted the lid on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, launching them alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Galaxy Watch 5 replaces Galaxy Watch 4, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

How do the two models compare though and which is the right one for you? We've put their specs up against each other so you can get an idea of what the differences are, and whether or not the more expensive Pro model is worth the price.

You can also read our Galaxy Watch 5 review and our Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review for our impressions on the two smartwatches.

SQUIRREL_12854681

Watch 5 vs Watch 5 Pro design

Watch 5: 40mm and 44mm, aluminium

Watch 5 Pro: 45mm, titanium

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 offers a slightly sportier design than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is chunkier overall. Unlike the Watch 4 Classic, there's no rotating bezel anywhere to be seen on the Watch 5 Pro however, though both the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have a digital bezel and two function buttons.

The Watch 5 comes in two sizes, with case options of 40mm and 44mm. You'll also find several colour finishes for the aluminium case as well. Graphite and Silver is an option in both sizes, while Pink Gold is only available on the 40mm model and Sapphire in the 44mm option.

There are also several wristband colours to choose from, with Bora Purple exclusive to the 40mm model and Sapphire on the 44mm model.

The Watch 5 Pro is only available in one size: 46mm. It's therefore the largest of the two, and is thicker than the regular model. It's available in Phantom Black and Grey, but the case material is titanium - making it lighter and more durable than the standard model.

All models are 5ATM waterproof to ensure they can survive the elements, and be used to track water-based activities. They are also IP68 water and dust resistant and MIL-STD-810H.

Watch 5 vs Watch 5 Pro display

Watch 5: 1.19-inch, 396 x 396 pixels (40mm) / 1.36-inch, 450 x 450 pixels (44mm), Sapphire Crystal Glass

Watch 5 Pro: 1.36-inch, 450 x 450 pixels, Sapphire Crystal Glass

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm model comes with a 1.19-inch display with a 396 x 396 pixel resolution that delivers a pixel density of 330ppi. The Watch 5 44mm model and Watch 5 Pro both come with a 1.36-inch display with a 450 x 450 pixel resolution, resulting in a 330ppi too.

All are Super AMOLED displays and all models have Sapphire Crystal Glass lenses over the top, but the Pro model comes with 'enhanced' crystal, to make it stronger and more durable. It's said the Pro model is 2x tougher than the Watch 4 series, while the Watch 5 models are 1.6x tougher.

Watch 5 vs Watch 5 Pro features

Watch 5/5 Pro: Wear OS 3 with Samsung One UI Watch 4.5

Heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure, blood oxygen

Sleep monitoring and coaching

Pro model: Route navigation and 'Track Back' feature

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro both run an updated version of Wear OS 3 with Samsung's One UI over the top and so they offer a very similar user interface and experience.

They offer many of the same features, like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring with REM stages, fall detection, multiple sports modes, ECG, blood pressure, blood oxygen, and body composition. All these features were offered on the Watch 4 models

There are improved features on this year's models too though. All - for instance - have a new sleep tracking user interface to give you a clearer, more in-depth look at your sleep patterns, as well as guidance on how to improve it.

The Pro has its own set of dedicated features as well, aimed specifically at those who enjoy outdoor activities like trail/fell running and hiking. You'll be able to use the watch to navigate to points on a map, and use a 'Track Back' feature to find your way back to your starting point if you get lost.

As well as that, once you've finished an intense cardio activity, the watch will track your recovery heart rate to see how well you recover and give you guidance on how much hydration to take on as soon as you're finished.

Watch 5 vs Watch 5 Pro specs

Watch 5: 284mAh / 410mAh battery

Watch 5 Pro: 590mAh battery

Bluetooth and LTE models

In terms of hardware and specs, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are both available as Bluetooth only and LTE models.

The Watch 5 Pro offers the larger battery capacity; the Watch 5 40mm model has a 284mAh battery which is a slight jump up from the Watch 4 that has a 247mAh battery. The 44mm model has a 410mAh battery.

The Watch 5 Pro on the other hand, has a much larger 590mAh, which is quite a big difference to the Watch 5 model. It means you'll get a three or four days worth of battery life from a full charge rather than just one or two. Both models use the same Exynos W920 hardware.

Both models have a blood oxygen sensor, electrical and optical heart rate sensors, body composition analysis, skin temperature sensor and the usuals, like a barometer, gyroscope, built-in GPS and compass.

SQUIRREL_12854683

Price

Watch 5: From $279 / £269

Watch 5 Pro: From $449.99 / £429

As you might expect, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the cheaper of the two smartwatches. The base model of the Watch 5 - which offers Bluetooth connectivity and a 40mm casing - costs £269 in the UK.

The base model of the Watch 5 Pro costs £429, making it more expensive. But given the added features and more premium build materials, it's about what we'd expect.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 offers a lot for the money, and being built on Google's most up-to-date software with Samsung's health tracking onboard means you'll get plenty of functionality for that outlay.

However, the more expensive Pro model might turn out to be an excellent option for a lot of people. Even if you're not an outdoor sports enthusiast, the larger battery will mean you don't have to charge it virtually every night, and the more premium and durable materials resist scratches and dings more successfully too. It's one of our favourite WearOS devices.