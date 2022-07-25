(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to announce new smartwatches in August, with the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro both heavily rumoured to be revealed alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to replace the Galaxy Watch 4, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is expected to be the update to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

How do the two models compare though and which could be the right one for you? We've put their rumoured specs up against each other so you can get an idea of what the differences are expected to be, based on the rumours.

Watch 5: 40mm and 44mm

Watch 5 Pro: 45/46mm

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to offer a slightly sportier design than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which appears to be chunkier. Neither are thought to be coming with the rotating bezel that we loved on the Watch 4 Classic, but the Watch 5 Pro looks like it will still offer a bezel of sorts.

It's claimed the Watch 5 will be coming in two models, with case sizes of 40mm and 44mm. According to reports, the 40mm model will come in Phantom Black, Silver and Pink Gold colours, while the 44mm model is reported to be coming in Phantom Black, Silver and Sapphire colours.

The Watch 5 Pro meanwhile, is claimed to be coming in one model only, with a case size of 45mm or 46mm. Colour options are said to be Phantom Black and Silver.

Based on the design leaks, both the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have two function buttons on the right of the circular screen. Screen sizes for the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have yet to be revealed in leaks, though we expect AMOLED panels.

Watch 5/5 Pro: Wear OS 3.5 with Samsung One UI 4.5

Heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure, blood oxygen

Sleep monitoring

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are expected to run on Wear OS 3.5 with Samsung's One UI 4.5 over the top and so they are likely to offer a very similar user interface and experience.

It's also expected that they will offer many of the same features, like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring with REM stages, fall detection, multiple sports modes, ECG, blood pressure, blood oxygen, and body composition. All these features were offered on the Watch 4 models so it's expected that there will also be a few extras on the Watch 5 models.

For now, it is unclear what these extras will be, though both models are expected to offer them, like the Watch 4 models did.

Watch 5: 276mAh battery

Watch 5 Pro: 572mAh battery

Bluetooth and LTE models

In terms of hardware and specs, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are both expected to be coming in Bluetooth only and LTE models.

It also looks like the Watch 5 Pro will offer the larger battery capacity. Based on rumours, the Watch 5 will have a 276mAh battery which is a slight jump up from the Watch 4 that has a 247mAh battery.

The Watch 5 Pro on the other hand, is claimed to be featuring a 572mAh battery, which would be quite a big difference to the Watch 5 model if true. Wireless charging speeds are also said to be improving to 10W over 5W, but it isn't currently clear if both models will get that.

No rumours have specified the chipset that these two smartwatches will run on though we would expect it to be the same one rather than different.

Watch 5: From €260?

Watch 5 Pro: From €430?

As you might expect, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to be the cheaper of the two smartwatches. It has been reported that the base model of the Watch 5 - which would offer Bluetooth connectivity and a 40mm casing - will cost €260. There has also been the suggestion this price will be €300 though.

It's said the base model of the Watch 5 Pro could cost €430, though another leak also suggested €490. Either way though, it's looking like the Watch 5 will be over €150 cheaper than its Pro sibling for now.

Based on the reports and leaks so far, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro models will offer similar design traits and likely similar features too.

The Watch 5 Pro is expected to be more mechanical - and watch-like - than the Watch 5, while the Watch 5 is expected to be sleeker and sportier.

Both models are expected to run on the same chipset and same hardware, though it looks like the Watch 5 Pro will be larger, a little more serious in its approach and offer a beefier battery (and price). We will update this feature as soon as we hear a little more.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.