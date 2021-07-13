(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is rumoured to announce the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic during its next Unpacked event, claimed to be taking place on 11 August.

It's said the Galaxy Watch 4 will succeed the Galaxy Watch Active 2, dropping the Active name and skipping over the 3 moniker, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is said to be the successor to the Galaxy Watch 3, adding the Classic name to distinguish it from the sportier sibling.

We've compared the rumoured specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to help you work out what the differences could be, based on the speculation.

Galaxy Watch 4: Two sizes, three colours

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Three sizes, two colours

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are expected to look similar when it comes to design. Based on the leaked renders, the two devices will have circular faces with flat edges and a casing that seamlessly transitions into the lugs.

Both devices also seem to have two function buttons on the right edge and sensors on the underside of the casing. The Watch 4 Classic is a little bulkier, based on the renders, and it has a rotating bezel on the top of its face. The Watch 4 meanwhile, appears to have a tapered black bezel on the top.

According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 4 will come in two case sizes of 40mm and 44mm, like the Apple Watch, and three colour options. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic meanwhile, is said to come in three case sizes of 42mm, 44mm and 46mm and two colour options.

Both are expected to have MIL-STD 810G durability and Gorilla Glass 4 protection. They are also both expected to come with straps secured with a buckle fastening, though the Watch 4 is expected to have more strap colour options, while the Watch 4 Classic will seemingly have more traditional colour options.

Galaxy Watch 4: 5nm chip, 4GB storage, Bluetooth and LTE?

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: 5nm chip, 4GB storage, Bluetooth and LTE?

Whilst the designs of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic have leaked extensively, their hardware and specifications have not as yet.

There has been some talk of a 5nm chipset under the hood, and battery life is expected to be good, though no specific details have been revealed for either.

We'd expect both to offer at least 4GB of storage and a battery around 250mAh. We'd also expect the two watches to have Bluetooth and LTE variants. It wouldn't be too surprising to see the Watch 4 Classic have slightly more storage, RAM and a larger battery than the Watch 4 though.

Galaxy Watch 4: One UI Watch, heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, waterproofing, NFC

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: One UI Watch, heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, waterproofing, NFC, blood glucose?

As with hardware, there aren't a great deal of rumours suggesting what features the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will offer, though there has been some talk of blood glucose monitoring on the Classic model.

We'd expect both to have heart rate monitoring, both to offer built-in GPS and both to have waterproofing with swim tracking. We'd also expect NFC for Samsung Pay on both models. We'd also expect the Classic model at least, to offer ECG capabilites, blood pressure and blood oxygen.

We know both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic will run on Samsung's One UI Watch platform, which you can read more about here, so it's likely they will offer a very similar experience in terms of software.

Galaxy Watch 4: From €350?

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Fro €470?

Rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will start between €350 to €370, which roughly converts to £299 to £320 in the UK and $415 to $440 in the US.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is reported to start between €470 and €500, which roughly converts to £400 to £430 in the UK and between $560 and $590 in the US. Even if the rumoured prices aren't accurate though, the Classic model is likely to be more expensive.

Based on the speculation, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will share similarities in design, but the Classic model will be a little bulkier and come in more size options, as well as offer a rotating bezel, while the standard model will be more colourful.

We'd expect the user interface to be similar across the two models, and we'd expect a number of the same features, though it wouldn't be too surprising to see the Classic model offer a larger battery capacity and a couple of extra features, especially as it is rumoured to be more expensive.

For now, nothing is confirmed but you can follow all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Watch 4 in our separate feature. We also have a feature covering off the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.