(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is set to announce the next generation of its Galaxy Watch in the form of the Galaxy Watch 3 on 5 August.

The smartwatch will sit alongside the sleeker, bezel-free Samsung Galaxy Active 2 and replace the original Galaxy Watch from 2018, but how will it compare?

Although the Galaxy Watch 3 hasn't been officially announced, there have been plenty of leaks and rumours surrounding its specifications. Here is how the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to compare to the Active 2 and original Galaxy Watch, based on the speculation.

Galaxy Watch: 46 x 49 x 13mm / 41.9 x 45.7 x 12.7 mm

Galaxy Watch Active 2: 44 x 44 x 10.9mm / 40 x 40 x 10.9mm

Galaxy Watch 3: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm / 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch are expected to adopt a similar design to each other, with a rotating bezel sitting on the top of the display and two function buttons on the right, though the Galaxy Watch 3 looks a little more refined.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 meanwhile, has a sleeker finish than both with a touch bezel around the face instead of the bulkier rotating bezel and two more streamlined function buttons on the right.

The Galaxy Watch comes in 46mm and 42mm size options and all models have a reasonably chunky, textured silicone strap.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes in 42mm and 40mm size options and there are a couple of strap options, inlcuding leather, as well as a couple of different models, such as an Under Armour edition and a Golf edition.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is rumoured to come in a number of different metal finishes, including titanium. Sizes are said to be 45mm and 41mm and there are said to be a number of strap options available, including a link bracelet.

All Galaxy Watches are IP68 water and dust resistant, MIL-STD-810G compliant and waterproof up to 5ATM. The Galaxy Watch 3 is also rumoured to offer these features.

Galaxy Watch: 1.3-inch/1.2-inch, 360 x 360 pixels, AMOLED

Galaxy Watch Active 2: 1.4-inch/1.2-inch, 360 x 360 pixels, AMOLED

Galaxy Watch 3: 1.4-inch/1.2-inch, 360 x 360 pixels, AMOLED

All current Samsung Galaxy Watch models have Super AMOLED round screens protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX and they all have 360 x 360 pixel resolutions. The Galaxy Watch 3 is rumoured to offer the same.

The 46mm original Samsung Galaxy Watch has a 1.3-inch display, while the 42mm model has a 1.2-inch display.

The 42mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a 1.4-inch display, while the 40mm model has a 1.2-inch display.

The rumoured 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is said to come with a 1.4-inch display, while the 41mm model is said to have a 1.2-inch display.

Galaxy Watch: Exynos 9110, 768MB/1.5GB RAM, 4GB storage

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Exynos 9110, 768MB/1.5GB RAM, 4GB storage

Galaxy Watch 3: Exynos 9110, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage

All current Samsung Galaxy Watch models run on the Exynos 9110 dual core processor, which the Galaxy Watch 3 is also rumoured to feature.

The original Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2 are both available in LTE and Bluetooth models with the LTE models offering 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of storage and the Bluetooth models offering 768MB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is also expected to come in LTE and Bluetooth models. It's claimed there will be 1GB of RAM - presumably for the Bluetooth model - and 8GB of storage.

Galaxy Watch: 46mm - 472mAh / 42mm - 270mAh

Galaxy Watch Active 2: 42mm - 340mAh / 40mm - 247mAh

Galaxy Watch 3: 45mm - 340mAh / 41mm - 247mAh

The larger model of the original Samsung Galaxy Watch has a 472mAh battery and the smaller model has a 270mAh battery.

The larger model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a 340mAh battery, while the smaller model has a 247mAh battery, which is the same as what is rumoured for the repsective larger and smaller models of the Galaxy Watch 3.

Galaxy Watch: Heart rate monitoring, sports tracking, smartphone notifications, Tizen OS

Galaxy Watch Active 2: HR, sports tracking, smartphone notifications, running coach, stress feature

Galaxy Watch 3: Sleep tracking with REM stages, fall detection, 39 sports modes, ECG, hand gestures

All current Samsung Galaxy Watches are compatible with Android and iOS devices, which the Galaxy Watch 3 is also expected to be. They also all run Tizen OS, which the Galaxy Watch 3 will also no doubt do.

Additionally, the current Galaxy Watches have heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications and sports tracking, as you would expect. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a running coach too, as well as a stress feature.

Based on the rumours, the Galaxy Watch 3 will have the most features though, with claims of hand based gestures, sleep tracking with REM stages, the ability to take an ECG, fall detection and 39 sports modes.

Based on the rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will offer a very similar design to the original Galaxy Watch but with a few welcomed refinements and several extra features, including hand gestures, ECG, fall detection and more sports modes.

The Galaxy Active 2 meanwhile, will continue to be a smaller, more stylish smartwatch offering, whilst also offering a number of extra features over the original Galaxy Watch but not quite as many as the Galaxy Watch 3.

We will update this feature as soon as the official details of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 are revealed. For now, you can read our Galaxy Watch 3 rumour round up, or read our Galaxy Watch Active 2 review and our Galaxy Watch review to see what we though of the devices the Watch 3 is up against.

