Fitbit Sense 2 vs Versa 4: What's the difference?

(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit refreshed its portfolio with the launch of the Inspire 3 fitness tracker, and the Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches.

We've got a separate feature on how the Inspire 3 stacks up against some of Fitbit's other trackers, but here we are looking at how the flagship Sense 2 smartwatch and Versa 4 smartwatch compare to each other.

Which of the latest Fitbit smartwatches are the right one for you? Here are the differences between the Sense 2 and the Versa 4.

Sense 2: £269.99 / $299.95 / €299.95

Versa 4: £199.99 / $229.95 / €229.95

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the company's all-singing, all-dancing device and with that comes a cost. It is priced at £269.99 in the UK, $299.95 in the US and €299.95 in Europe.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a little cheaper, costing £199.99 in the UK, $229.95 in the US and €229.95 in Europe.

Sense 2: Three colours

Versa 4: Four colours

When it comes to design, the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Versa 4 are similar and they both offer refreshed designs compared to their predecessors. The two smartwatches offer square casings with rounded corners and edges. They also both opt for aluminium as the material of choice for a premium finish and they are both water resistant.

Both also have a tactile button on the left edge and both have a wide silicone strap with the same fastening.

There is also a colour touchscreen on top of both the Sense 2 and the Versa 4 and both offer an Always On Display, along with clock faces and accessories. They also both have a heart rate sensor on the underside of their casings.

From a distance, you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between these two models, with the main variations more apparent in their features than their physical appearance. There are some slight differences, but they are minor and you'd need the devices side-by-side to notice.

Colour options differ between the two models though. The Versa 4 is offered in four colour options, while the Sense 2 comes in three colour options.

Sense 2: Skin temperature sensor, cEDA sensor, EDA scan, ECG app, built-GPS, SpO2 tracking, altimeter, 6-day battery

Versa 4: Built-GPS, SpO2 tracking, altimeter, 6-day battery

While the differences in the design between the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Versa 4 aren't necessarily immediately obvious, there are some hardware differences between these two models.

The biggest difference is that the Sense 2 offers a skin temperature sensor that tracks the changes in your skin temperature to help you understand potential changes in your wellness.

The Sense 2 also has all-day body response tracking with notifications, which relies on a cEDA sensor to help identify when your body is experiencing signs of stress. There's also an EDA Scan app on the Sense 2 for stress management and an ECG app for heart rhythm assessment.

Otherwise, the Sense 2 and the Versa 4 offer the same hardware. Both have built-in GPS, they both have SpO2 tracking, an altimeter for elevation tracking and they both offer the ability to deliver irregular heart rhythm notifications and high and low heart rate notifications.

They also both offer a six-day battery life and fast charging is supported.

Sense 2: Active Zone Minutes, Cardio Fitness Score, automatic exercise tracking, Daily Readiness Score, sleep tracking, Alexa, Google Wallet, Google Maps, Stress Management

Versa 4: Active Zone Minutes, Cardio Fitness Score, automatic exercise tracking, Daily Readiness Score, sleep tracking, Alexa, Google Wallet, Google Maps,

In terms of features, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 are similar in their offerings, though the Versa 4 misses out on a couple like the EDA app, ECG app and the stress management and skin temperature features.

Both the Sense 2 and the Versa 4 offer Fitbit's Active Zone Minutes which sees the devices tracking time in heart rate zones so you get credit when you work harder.

They also have Cardio Fitness Score, automatic exercise tracking, Daily Readiness Score, plenty of exercise modes to choose from - 20 more than their predecessors - and they do the basics too like steps, distance and calorie tracking.

Sleep tracking is also on board the two devices, along with sleep stages, Sleep Score and Sleep Profile, and there's blood glucose tracking too through the Fitbit app.

Both devices also offer Alexa built in - no Google Assistant option this time oddly - and they will also offer Google Maps and Google Wallet soon. Bluetooth calls will also be possible from the Sense 2 and Versa 4 soon.

The Fitbit Sense 2 and the Fitbit Versa 4 are almost identical in their design. They both offer premium, water resistant designs with colour touchscreens and slim and sleek profiles.

The two also have the same battery life and the same user interface - which isn't Wear OS to be clear. Most features are offered on both the Sense 2 and the Versa 4 as well, though the Sense 2 does offer a few more and that's what you pay the extra money for.

If you are interested in a device to help you with stress management and overall wellbeing, the Sense 2 is attempting to tick those boxes. It also offers the skin temperature variation sensor and the ECG app.

The Versa 4 offers almost all the features most will need though so if you want to save some cash and the stress management features aren’t that important to you, the Versa 4 may be the better option for you.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.