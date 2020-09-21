(Pocket-lint) - The Apple Watch may not come with true wireless charging yet, but that doesn't mean you can't pick up a neat charging dock to help hide the cable when adding juice to the smartwatch.

Some users may seek a full-scale charging station that can host the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, and others will naturally want to have a dedicated stand for just the Apple smartwatch. Whatever your preference is, there's a solution ready and waiting.

Below, we'll guide you through the very best options available, whether you're operating on a tight budget or can freely splash the cash.

Beacoo 3-in-1 charging stand

For the Apple enthusiast who has it all - except a place to, you know, charge their devices - this Beacoo 3-in-1 charging station is a blessing.

Able to host the Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone without creating a different kind of clutter, this cord-hiding solution is compatible with any model of the smartwatch or smartphone, with a new design also allowing for the AirPods Pro, as well as the standard earbuds.

The dock comes in four variations - black, matte black, silver and rose gold - and though it is slightly pricier than other options, it does save you plenty of hassle in the long-run.

Pzoz charger stand

This stand is the ideal choice for users who frequently use the Apple Watch's nightstand mode since it gives you the choice between a flat-back or propped-up charge.

The unit is able to house any model or size of the Apple Watch, though the design does only cater for the official Apple charger - hiding the lead away from your bedside table and into the silicone circular mat.

It's lightweight, which also means you can take it on the road with ease, and it comes in black, pink and white to help match its surroundings.

Olebr 3-in-1 charging stand

Another group dock to help Apple die-hards return their army of devices to full charge, Olebr's solution offers compatibility for every Apple Watch and AirPods model, as well as all Apple smartphones dating back to the iPhone 6/6S.

Like pretty much every other charging stand that includes support for the Apple Watch, you'll have to provide your own cables, but it's another neat example of how to keep your smartwatch in nightstand mode during the night.

It's also available in black, gold, grey and silver, letting you match it to your existing bedside furniture with ease.

Tranesca charging stand

If you want a dedicated Apple Watch stand with a premium look for less outlay, Tranesca's aluminum dock is certainly one to consider.

Though it does sit on the budget end, it's still able to hide your cable neatly and is compatible with every Apple Watch model. And, unlike plenty other top-heavy stations, the rubber padding on the base means it should remain sturdy, too.

To help fit with your bedside and the finish of your Apple Watch, the stand also comes in grey, gold, black and silver.

Spigen S350

Spigen is well-known for its quality accessories, and the S350 Apple Watch stand is no different.

It's simple, sure, but it's also ideal for Apple smartwatch users who just want a neat stand to prop up their device during the nightly charge.

You won't be able to hide the entire lead, like with other solutions - which is worth keeping in mind - but it does hide the ugly charging puck and is a great fit for desks, bedside tables and more.

It even comes in a range of different finishes: black, pink, blue, black/green and white.

Powlaken 3-in-1 wireless charger

It may sit on the pricey end of the scale, but Powlaken's 3-in-1 charger is perfect for users looking to fit all their Apple wares onto one unit.

While you may come for the ability to power up your Apple Watch (in nightstand mode, of course), it's also worth noting that the smartphone portion of the dock is set up for fast wireless charging, should you have the right adapter.

If you're a frequent traveller, the dock also neatly folds away when not in use, easily propping back up when it's time to charge your collection.

Seneo 2-in-1 charging stand

Seneo gives you one of the cleanest and most efficient ways to charge your Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously.

Your smartwatch charger is hidden in the storage compartment, with power provided to both devices from just one adapter, making this more than just a tidier way to charge.

The iPhone, meanwhile, will be resting on the upright wireless charging mat, giving you an easy look at incoming notifications as it charges - ideal for office desks, not just bedside tables.

Temince 4-in-1 wireless charger

If you've ever idly wondered quite how many devices you can charge within one station, well, Temince is way ahead of you.

Its 4-in-1 charging dock holds the Apple Watch at its core, with room for AirPods, the iPhone and even the Apple Pencil. Compatibility is wide-ranging, with all Watch, Airpods and Pencil models supported, as well as any Qi-compatible phone.

For some, this will no doubt prove to be ungodly overkill, but others will wonder how they ever coped without it.

Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charging mat

If you want the dual-charging fun of Seneo's stand above but prefer a charging mat for your other Apple goodies, this is a top pick to consider.

While the solution to charging your Apple Watch is the same as the stand - hiding your cable in the storage compartment - the big difference between the company's two offerings is, with this, the ability to also throw your AirPods on for a charge, as well as your phone.

Quick charging is enabled, providing you have the right adapter, making this an affordable and great way to charge your key Apple devices simultaneously.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.