Apple Watch Series 3 vs Apple Watch Series 1: What's the difference?

Apple announced a new smartwatch last year in the form of the Apple Watch Series 3, available in GPS only or GPS and Cellular models. T

The new smartwatch sits alongside the Apple Watch Series 1, which is essentially the same as the original device that hit shelves in April 2015, but with a newer dual-core processor than the first Watch.

To make matters a little more simple, we've compared the Apple Watch Series 3 to the Series 1 so you can see exactly what the differences and similarities are, whether you're looking to upgrade or take the smartwatch plunge.

Series 1: Splash proof, composite back, 450nits OLED Retina display, Ion-X glass for screen protection

Series 3 (GPS): Waterproof, composite back, 1000nits OLED Retina display, Ion-X glass for screen protection or sapphire on stainless steel and ceramic models

Series 3 (GPS & Cellular): Waterproof, ceramic back, 1000nits OLED Retina display, Ion-X glass for screen protection on aluminium or sapphire on stainless steel and ceramic models

Same rectangular design across all models, all straps compatible

The Apple Watch Series 1 features a rectangular solid body that sees the Digital Crown and separate button on the right, with a speaker and microphone on the left. It's splash resistant and features Ion-X glass on top of the display.

The heart rate monitor is positioned on the underside of the watch body, along with the release buttons for switching out the straps and the OLED Retina display sits on top.

The Apple Watch Series 3 offers the same design, meaning all straps are compatible. There are a couple of differences compared to the Series 1 though in that Apple waterproofed all the entry ports to make it swim-proof up to 50-meters, while the body is ever-so-slightly thicker for a bigger battery.

There's also has a second-generation OLED Retina display that is two times brighter than the Series 1 at 1000nits, compared to 450nits. The Series 3 uses Ion-X glass to protect the screen on the aluminium case models, like the Series 1, but sapphire glass is present for the stainless steel and ceramic models.

The newest Apple Watch, the Series 3, also sticks with the same design and same strap mechanism as the Apple Watch models that have gone before it, though Apple has added a red accent to the Digital Crown of the GPS and Cellular model to differentiate it from not only the Series 3 GPS only model but the previous Apple Watch models too.

The Series 3 models are all waterproof and they also all offer the second-generation OLED Retina display with Force Touch.

The Series 3 models with GPS only have Ion-X glass on top of their display and composite backs like the Series 1 models, while the Series 3 models with GPS and Cellular have Ion-X glass on the aluminium case models and Sapphire crystal on the stainless steel and ceramic case models, as well as ceramic backs.

Series 1: Standard Apple Watch model in aluminium with Sport Band

Series 3 (GPS only): Standard Apple Watch model or Nike+ model

Series 3 (GPS & Cellular): Standard model in aluminium or stainless steel, Nike+ model, Hermès model, Edition model

38mm and 42mm size options

When the original Apple Watch launched, its case was available in aluminium, stainless steel and special materials including solid gold, all of which came in two size options of 38mm and 42mm.

The original has long been discontinued with the Series 1 taking its place, but although the size options remain, this model only comes in the aluminium case option with a Sport Band. You can of course buy separate straps, but you won't be able to get the Series 1 in stainless steel or any other special material.

The Series 3 comes in the same size options again, as well as in a choice of GPS only or GPS and Cellular. The GPS only model comes in a standard model with an aluminium case and a Sport Band, or a Nike+ model with an aluminium case and a Nike Sport Band.

The GPS and Cellular Series 3 model comes in five options. There is a standard model with an aluminium case and either a Sport Band or Sport Loop, a standard model with a stainless steel case and either a Sport Band or Milanese Loop strap, a Nike+ model with an aluminium case and either a Nike Sport Band or a Nike Sport Loop band, a Hermès model with a stainless steel case and Hermès leather strap along with a Sport Band included too, or a Watch Edition model with a ceramic case and a Sport Band.

Series 1: S1P processor, HR, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, 8GB capacity, splashproof

Series 3 (GPS): S3 processor, W2 wireless chip, HR, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, ambient light sensor, built-in GPS, 8GB capacity, waterproof, Siri speaks

Series 3 (GPS & Cellular): S3 processor, W2 wireless chip, HR, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, ambient light sensor, built-in GPS, 16GB capacity, waterproof, LTE connectivity, Siri speaks

The Apple Watch Series 1 has an upgraded dual-core processor called the S1P. There's also Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n, a heart rate sensor as we mentioned, accelerometer and a gyroscope. It also has an ambient light sensor and they are splash resistant but not waterproof, as we mentioned. A built-in lithium-ion battery is under the hood of both with a life of up to 18 hours, while storage capacity of the Series 1 is 8GB.

The Apple Watch Series 3 offers the same hardware as the Series 1 when it comes to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, the various sensors and storage, though it adds a barometric altimeter while the battery is said to be larger by roughly 30 per cent.

It also adds a different dual-core processor dual-core processor called the S3, as well as an Apple wireless chip called the W2. Both the GPS and GPS and Cellular models offer Siri directly from the watch rather than transferring it to your iPhone.

The GPS only model has 8GB of storage like the Series 1, while the GPS and Cellular model has 16GB of storage, while also offering LTE connectivity, meaning you can make and receive calls and text messages as well as perform all the tasks you'd want to without your iPhone in range.

All run WatchOS 4

Same user experience

Extra features on Series 3

Both the Series 1 and Series 3 run WatchOS 4.

There have been several new features added to the new software including enhancements to heart rate monitoring, with both resting heart rate and recovery heart rate tracking coming into play, a new high intensity section within the workout app, enhanced swim tracking (Series 3 only), improvements in music and a Siri watch face.

The Series 3, Series 2, Series 1 and original Apple Watch will all therefore offer almost identical user experience but thanks to the added hardware features of the Series 3, the newer device will have a few extras here and there, especially in the case of the LTE model.

The Apple Watch Series 1 is the cheapest way to get your hands on Apple's smartwatch through Apple itself, with a starting price of £249.

The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS only starts at £329 for both the standard model and the Nike+ model. The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and Cellular starts at £399 for the standard model or Nike+ model, £1199 for the Hermès model and £1299 for the ceramic Watch Edition model.

If you didn't invest in the original and you've decided the Apple Watch is now something you want, buying the Series 1 over the new Series 3 model will save you at least £120, but you miss out on some key features.

The Apple Watch Series 3 not only adds a new processor again, but it offers a much brighter display, built-in GPS, a barometric altimeter, bigger battery and that all important waterproofing, as well as the potential of LTE connectivity if you've got the budget for an extra £150.

All the other features might remain the same, including design, but for some, the built-in GPS, waterproofing and LTE connectivity could be the three features you needed to take the smartwatch plunge. For others, the Series 1 will more than suffice.

