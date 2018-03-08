Which Apple Watch and strap is right for you? Series 1, Series 3, Nike+, Hermès or Watch Edition?

The Apple Watch Series 3 replaced the now discontinued Series 2 last September.

At the same time, Apple also upgraded the original model with a new dual-core processor and called it Apple Watch Series 1.

Luckily, all the straps remain compatible across all the generations.

With three main ranges if you consider that the Series 3 comes in a GPS model and GPS and Cellular model, two sizes in each range plus all the straps that can be mixed and matched, choosing the right Apple Watch for you is trickier than it first seems.

This feature explains what models are available, how much they cost and what the differences are between them all in order to find the right one for you and your budget.

You can also read our Apple Watch Series 3 vs Series 1 feature, if you want to know a more in-depth comparison between the two models. And don't forget to check out our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Sizes: 38mm, 42mm

38mm, 42mm Material: Aluminium body only

Aluminium body only Colours: Silver, Space Grey casings

Silver, Space Grey casings Strap included: Sport Band, colour dependant on casing

Sport Band, colour dependant on casing Price: £249 to £279

The Apple Watch Series 1 is the cheapest way to get your hands on an Apple Watch. It costs £249 for the 38mm version and £279 for the 42mm version.

There are two different coloured aluminium body models available (stainless steel isn't an option for this Series), both of which come in 38mm or 42mm size options with a Sport Band included in the price. The colour of the Sport Band depends on the colour of the aluminium case and you are restricted to the band Apple chooses with each model.

The Silver model comes with a White Sport Band, while the Space Grey model has a Black Sport Band. You can of course buy an additional Sport Band or different strap separately however - we'll go into more detail about those further down.

Sizes: 38mm, 42mm

38mm, 42mm Material: Aluminium body

Aluminium body Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Gold aluminium casings

Silver, Space Grey, Gold aluminium casings Strap included: Sport Band or Nike Sport Band, colours dependant on casing

Sport Band or Nike Sport Band, colours dependant on casing Price: £329 to £359

The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS only) features a different spec list to the Series 1 in that it has a different processor with built-in GPS, as well as a waterproof body and a barometric altimeter. There is also a newer processor and a wireless chip that enables Siri to work on the Watch itself rather than passing over to your iPhone.

There are six standard models available, all of which have an aluminium casing with a stainless steel casing only an option on the GPS and Cellular Series 3 model. In addition to the Silver and Space Grey aluminium casings found on as Series 1, though with different Sport Band options, there is also a gold aluminium casing model available on the Series 3 GPS only model.

Your options for the Series 3 GPS only model are therefore a Silver aluminium case with either a Fog Sport Band or a Pure Platinum and Black Nike Sport Band, a Gold aluminium case with a Pink Sand Sport Band and a Space Grey aluminium case with either a Grey Sport Band, a Black Sport Band or a Anthracite and Black Nike Sport Band.

As with the Apple Watch Series 1, if you want a different strap, you'll have to pay for it on top of the price of the standard model and the strap it comes with.

Sizes: 38mm, 42mm

38mm, 42mm Material: Aluminium, stainless steel or ceramic body

Aluminium, stainless steel or ceramic body Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Gold aluminium casings, Stainless Steel or Space Black Stainless Steel casings, White or Grey Ceramic casings

Silver, Space Grey, Gold aluminium casings, Stainless Steel or Space Black Stainless Steel casings, White or Grey Ceramic casings Strap included: Sport Band, Sport Loop, Nike Sport Band, Nike Sport Loop, Milanese Loop, Hermes Leather Strap (all colours for all straps dependant on casing)

Sport Band, Sport Loop, Nike Sport Band, Nike Sport Loop, Milanese Loop, Hermes Leather Strap (all colours for all straps dependant on casing) Price: £399 to £1399

The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS and Cellular) features the same specs as the Series 3 (GPS only) model including waterproofing, built-in GPS and the new S3 processor but it also adds LTE connectivity, meaning the this model will work independently of your iPhone. The aluminium models start at £399 with a Sports Band, the stainless steel models start at £599 with a Sport Band, £699 with the Milanese Loop strap or £1149 with a Hermès strap, while the ceramic models start at £1299.

There are 10 standard models available, ignoring the specialist ranges like Nike+ and Hermès for now - we'll go into those further down. The same three aluminium models as Series 3 (GPS only) are available in Series 3 (GPS and Cellular), with the same Sport Band strap combinations. There is also a Silver aluminium case with a Seashell Sport Loop strap, a gold aluminium case with a Pink Sand Sport Loop strap and a Space Grey aluminium case with a Dark Oliver Sport Loop strap.

Moving onto the stainless steel options, there is a Space Black stainless steel case with a Black Sport Band, a Silver stainless steel case with a Soft White Sport Band model, a silver Stainless Steel case with a Silver Milanese Loop strap model and a Space Black stainless steel case with a Space Black Milanese Loop strap model available.

As with the Apple Watch Series 1 and 3 (GPS only), you can invest in an additional strap but you'll have to pay more rather than switch one out.

Sizes: 38mm, 42mm

38mm, 42mm Material: Aluminium body only

Aluminium body only Colours: Silver or Space Grey aluminium casings

Silver or Space Grey aluminium casings Strap included: Nike Sport Band or Nike Sport Loop, colours dependant on casing

Nike Sport Band or Nike Sport Loop, colours dependant on casing Price: £329 to £429

The Apple Watch Nike+ is one of the special edition ranges of the Series 3 model, created in association with Nike, as you probably guessed from its name. The hardware is the same as the Apple Watch Series 3, meaning it has the newer processor, GPS, waterproofing and a barometric altimeter but it comes with a special Nike Sport Band rather than the plain Sport Band.

Like the aluminium Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Watch Nike+ starts at £329 for the 38mm model, moving up to from £359 for the 42mm, with prices increasing from these figures if you then select GPS and Cellular over just GPS.

There are six Apple Watch Nike+ models available in total, two GPS only models that we mentioned above and four GPS and Cellular models. All six models come in the same 38mm and 42mm size options as the rest of the Apple Watch options. The GPS only Nike+ models include the Silver aluminium casing model with a Pure Platinum/White Nike Sport Band and the Space Grey aluminium casing with the Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band.

The four GPS and Cellular models, starting from £399, include the same two case colour and strap combinations as the GPS only models, as well as a Silver aluminium casing with a Bright Crimson and Black Nike Sport Loop band and a Space Grey aluminium case with a Black and Pure Platinum Nike Sport Loop band.

As with the other Apple Watch models, alternative straps can be bought separately for an additional cost, including different Nike Sport Band colours.

Sizes: 38mm, 42mm (both sizes not available in all styles)

38mm, 42mm (both sizes not available in all styles) Material: Stainless Steel body only

Stainless Steel body only Colours: Silver Stainless Steel casing only

Silver Stainless Steel casing only Strap included: Hermès leather strap, style and colours dependant on model chosen

Hermès leather strap, style and colours dependant on model chosen Price: £1149 to £1399

The Apple Watch Hermès is another of the specialist ranges for the Series 3 Apple Watch, created in collaboration with Paris fashion brand Hermès. The collaboration was first seen on the original 2015 Apple Watch but it is now only available on the Series 3 (GPS and Cellular) models.

There are eight Apple Watch Hermès models to choose from, each of which has a special Hermès watch face, leather straps handmade by the fashion company's artisans in France and the Hermès logo on the underside of the watch body, as well as on the strap. Not all models are available in both 38mm and 42mm sizes though.

Two models of the eight are only available in the 38mm size option: Stainless Steel Case with Fauve Barénia Leather Double Tour and the Stainless Steel Case with Indigo Swift Leather Double Tour.

A further four of the eight are only available in the 42mm option: Stainless Steel Case with Noir Gala Leather Single Tour Rallye, Stainless Steel Case with Indigo Swift Leather Single Tour, Stainless Steel Case with Ébène Barenia Leather Single Tour Deployment Buckle and the Stainless Steel Case with Fauve Barenia Leather Single Tour Deployment Buckle.

The last two of the eight Apple Watch Hermès models - the Stainless Steel Case with Fauve Barénia Leather Single Tour model and the Stainless Steel Case with Marine Gala Leather Single Tour Éperon d’Or are available in both 38mm and 42mm.

Prices for the Apple Watch Hermès start at £1,149 with the most expensive hitting £1,399 so significantly pricier than the standard Series 3 models.

Sizes: 38mm, 42mm

38mm, 42mm Material: Ceramic body only

Ceramic body only Colours: White ceramic or Grey ceramic casing

White ceramic or Grey ceramic casing Strap included: Sport Band, colour dependant on casing

Sport Band, colour dependant on casing Price: £1299 to £1349

The Apple Watch Edition is the most expensive of the Apple Watch models available, apart from the Hermès collection, and it comes in two finishes and two sizes. Originally, the Watch Edition consisted of 18-carat gold and rose gold models costing in the region of £10,000 and above, but Apple has since done away with these models.

In their place is a White ceramic casing that comes with a Cloud Sport Band or a Grey ceramic casing that comes with a Grey/Black Sport Band, both of which are only available for the Series 3 (GPS and Cellular) model. The Edition models cost £1299 for the 38mm model and £1349 for the 42mm model and they feature the same hardware as the Series 3 (GPS and Cellular) model so you don't get any extra features, just a more premium finish.

As with the all the other options, you can pay extra for another strap but that puts that price up further.

There are numerous straps available for the Apple Watch, each of which is compatible with all of the ranges.

As we mentioned above, you can buy any of the straps below separately to give you an alternative option to the strap included with the Apple Watch model you pick but you are still stuck with the standard strap that comes with that model.

The Sport Band is made from fluoroelastomer and it is fastened with a pin and tuck closure. It comes in 12 colour options in both 38mm and 42mm size options.

The colours: Rose Red, Blue Cobalt, Ultra Violet, Dark Olive, Soft White, Grey, Fog, Pink Sand, Midnight Blue, Black, White, Red

The Sport Loop Band is made from woven nylon with dense loops on the skin side for cushioning and allowing moisture to escape. It is fastened with a hook-and-loop closure for quick adjustment. The Sport Band Loop comes in eight colours, all of which are available in 38mm and 42mm size options.

The colours: Flash, Spicy Orange, Electric Pink, Seashell, Dark Olive, Pink Sand, Midnight Blue, Black

The Nike Sport Band is also made from fluoroelastomer like the Sport Band, but it has compression-moulded perforations for breathability. It too is fastened with a pin and tuck enclosure and there are four colour options in both 38mm and 42mm size options.

The colours: Pure Platinum/Black, Black/Volt, Obsidian/Black, Anthracite/Black

The Woven Nylon strap is made from over 500 threads of nylon woven together to create a colourful patten. It has a fabric-like feel, along with four layers of weave and it is fastened with a rectangular buckle. It is available in 38mm and 42mm sizes in 13 colours.

The colours: Dark Olive Check, Midnight Blue Check, White Check, Spicy Orange Check, Berry Check, Black Check, White Stripe, Midnight Blue Stripe, Black Stripe, Berry Stripe (38mm only), Orange Stripe (42mm only), Pollen Stripe (42mm only), Tahoe Blue Stripe (38mm only)

The traditional Classic Buckle strap is made from calf leather and it features a contrasting interior lining with colour-matched stitching. It is fastened with a square buckle and available in six colours in both 38mm and 42mm sizes.

The colours: Cosmos Blue, Pink Fuchsia, Dark Aubergine, Saddle Brown, Black, Ruby

The Leather Loop strap is made from Venezia leather handcrafted in Italy to deliver a pebbled texture. It is fastened with magnets concealed within the software, quilted leather, allowing you to wrap it around your wrist. The Leather Loop comes in two colours but it is only available in the 42mm size option.

The colours: Cosmos Blue, Charcoal Grey

The Modern Buckle is made from Granada leather for a refined textured finish. It features an inner layer of Vectran weave for strength and it is fastened by magnets, though it looks like a buckle. The Modern Buckle comes in two colours but it is only available in the 38mm size option.

The colours: Midnight Blue, Soft Pink, Black, Brown

The Hermès Leather Single Tour strap offers the classic Hermes design, made from smooth Barenia leather, textured Epsom leather or supple Swift leather, depending on the colour you pick. It costs £339 and comes in six colours altogether, but not all come in both 38mm and 42mm sizes.

The colours: Bordeaux Swift (both sizes), Fauve Barénia (both sizes), Feu Epsom (42mm only), Étoupe Swift (both sizes), Lime Epsom (42mm only), Colvert Swift (42mm only)

The Hermès Leather Double Tour wraps twice around the wrist and is again made from smooth Barenia leather or supple Switft leather, depending on the colour. It comes in five colour options, all of which are only available for the 38mm Watch but some come in regular and large strap sizes.

The colours: Bordeaux Swift, Fauve Barénia, Étoupe Swift, Rose Jaipur Epsom, Bleu Jean Swift

The Milanese Loop is made up of smooth stainless steel mesh which wraps around your wrist and fastens magnetically. There are two colours available for both the 38mm and 42mm Watch, and an additional diamond-like carbon layer on the Space Black model to give it its look.

The colours: Silver, Space Black

The Link Bracelet is made from the same 316L stainless steel alloy as the stainless steel Watch, featuring more than 100 components. It fastens with a custom butterfly closure and links can be added and removed with a simple release button. The Link Bracelet costs £449 or £549, depending on colour of which there are two and it is available for both the 38mm and 42mm Watch.

The colours: Silver, Space Black

Let's quickly do the maths: the cheapest Apple Watch Series 1 is £249 (38mm) and the cheapest strap that isn't a Sports Band is £49, a total of £298. That's £31 cheaper than the most affordable Apple Watch Series 3, which starts at £329 (38mm) and also has the Sports Band and aluminium case. You lose out on waterproofing and built-in GPS though.

If you can live with the aluminium body rather than stainless steel, then the Series 1 or GPS only Series 3 is the cheapest route and with the choice of three aluminium colours in the Series 3, it's an appealing route too.

For example, you could get the 38mm gold Apple Watch Series 3 and smarten it up with the Classic Buckle for a total of £478. You could also opt for the aluminium Series 3 and whack a Hermès Single Tour strap on it for a fashionable total of £668 for the 38mm option.

Another good combination is the aluminium Space Grey Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) with the Space Black Link Bracelet. The body costs £329 and the strap costs £549, for a total of £908. The Space Black stainless steel option (42mm) would cost a total of £1198 with the Space Black Link Bracelet and even though you would get a Black Sport Band in that price too, you'd save around £290 opting for aluminium over stainless steel.