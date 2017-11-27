Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung, Fossil and other smartwatches at great prices
With Black Friday now turning into Cyber Monday the deals keep on coming and there are plenty of smartwatch bargains to be had.
With a range of smartwatches being produced by various manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, Pebble and more, there are plenty of different designs, styles and functionality to choose from.
Whether you're shopping for a watch as a gift for Christmas or as a treat for yourself, keep an eye on this page as we'll be updating it with the best smartwatch deals we find over the sales period.
Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are probably the most popular and well-known on the web. With Amazon's Black Friday deals running into Cyber Monday there are still some smartwatch bargains on offer:
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smartwatch for £246.99 (save £103) - click here for this deal
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch - Black/Space Grey for £300 (save £49.99) - click here for this deal
- Huawei 4 GB Classic Watch with Leather Bracelet - Silver for £187.95 (save £112.05) - click here for this deal
- Huawei Watch 2 Bluetooth sport smartwatch for £179 (save £150) - see this deal
- Huawei Watch 2 Bluetooth 4G Sport Smartwatch for £209 (save £170) - click here for this deal
- Fossil Women's Smartwatch Generation 3 for £238.82 (save £20.18) - click here for this deal
- Fossil Q Men's Smartwatch FTW2117 for £109 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Fossil Q Women's Smartwatch FTW2103 for £93.00 (save £86.99) - see this deal
- FOSSIL Q Women's Smartwatch FTW2112 for £99 (save £77.83) - see this deal
- Sony Mobile SWR50 SmartWatch 3 for £107.45 (save £82.54) - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Ionic Health and Fitness Smartwatch, Onesize for £249.99 (save £50) - see this deal
- Pebble Time Smartwatch for Smartphone - Red for £69.96 (save £80) - click here for this deal
John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Classically never knowingly undersold, John Lewis' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals include some smartwatch bargains.
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch with Active Silicon Band, Dark Grey for £246.99 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smartwatch with Leather Band, Dark Grey for £246.99 (save £100) - click here for this deal
Currys/PC World Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
When it comes to tech and gadgets, Currys and PC World always have a great range. The company is offering the promise of 1000's of "unmissable Christmas deals", so we'll be monitoring the offers to find great smartwatch bargains for you.
Currys/PC World also has a price promise that applies to the Christmas deal and Amazon as well, so shopping around and comparing prices could pay off even more! Smartwatch deals here currently include:
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier - Space Grey, Universal for £246.99 (save £103) - click here for this deal
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic - Silver, Universal for £246.99 (save £103) - click here for this deal
- NIXON Mission - Black for £299 (save £40) - click here for this deal
- LG Watch Style - Platinum for £199 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Blaze Large for £119.99 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Ionic - Charcoal & Smoke Grey for £249 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 - Black & Stainless Steel for £229.99 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 - White for £229.99 (save £50) - see this deal
Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Argos is offering 14 days of amazing prices with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals galore. Remember, you can also take advantage of Argos by ordering a deal online and getting the local store to hold it for you for seven days and avoid the queues or the slow seasonal deliveries.
Current smartwatch deals at Argos include:
- Fossil Q Marshal Smoke Steel Bracelet Smart Watch for £159.99 (save £40) - click here for this deal
- Fossil Q Marshal Brown Leather Strap Smart Watch for £139.99 - click here for this deal
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch for £249.95 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smart Watch for £249.95 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Fossil Q Wander Steel Bracelet Smart Watch for £179.99 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Blaze Small Smartwatch - Black for £119.99 - click here for this deal
- Armani Exchange Connected White Silicone Hybrid Smart Watch for £119.99 (save £39) - see this deal
- Apple Watch Nike+ 42mm Grey Alu Case/Black Volt Sport Band for £319 - see this deal
- Huawei Watch 2 4G Sport Smart Watch for £209 (save £170) - see this deal
Tesco Direct Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Tesco's Black Friday deals started in earnest on 20 November - running for a 7 day period and promising "the best Black Friday deals on electricals, toys, home and more".
- Pebble Time Smartwatch for £84.99 (save £15) - click here for this deal
- Pebble Steel Smartwatch - Black for £149.99 (save £30) - click here for this deal
Other Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
We've found a range of other smartwatch deals from around the web which are worth a look:
- LG G Watch Style for £229.99 - click here for this deal
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smart Watch for £246.99 (save £102.96) - click here for this deal
- Apple Watch Series 2, 42mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Space Black Sport Band for £509 (save £90) - click here for this deal
- Pebble Time Smart Watch for £49.95 - click here for this deal
- ASUS ZenWatch 2 smartwatch for £96.29 - see this deal
More Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK deals
- Best Black Friday UK phone deals: Huawei, Nokia and HTC sales
- Best Black Friday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more
- Best Black Friday UK games deals: Amazing PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo deals
- Best Black Friday UK laptop deals: Cheap laptop deals online
- Best Black Friday 2017 UK camera deals: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action camera bargains
- Best Black Friday UK tablet deals: Amazon Fire, Huawei, Lenovo and Acer tablet bargains
- Wear OS: Your complete guide to Google's smartwatch OS
- Barclays bPay now supported by 7 watch brands including Guess and Timex
- Hublot's first smartwatch has a 2018 World Cup theme and crazy price
- Apple has all-new pastel Apple Watch bands for you to buy this spring
- Fitbit OS 2.0 now rolling out to the Ionic
- When is Google Wear OS coming to my smartwatch?
- Goodbye Android Wear: Google hits reset with new Wear OS name
- The best Wear OS smartwatch 2018
- Android Wear rebranding underway it seems, get ready for Wear OS
- Which Apple Watch and strap is right for you? Series 1, Series 3, Nike+, Hermès or Watch Edition?
Comments