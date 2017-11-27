  1. Home
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung, Fossil and other smartwatches at great prices

With Black Friday now turning into Cyber Monday the deals keep on coming and there are plenty of smartwatch bargains to be had.

With a range of smartwatches being produced by various manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, Pebble and more, there are plenty of different designs, styles and functionality to choose from.

Whether you're shopping for a watch as a gift for Christmas or as a treat for yourself, keep an eye on this page as we'll be updating it with the best smartwatch deals we find over the sales period.

Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are probably the most popular and well-known on the web. With Amazon's Black Friday deals running into Cyber Monday there are still some smartwatch bargains on offer:

John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Classically never knowingly undersold, John Lewis' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals include some smartwatch bargains.

  • Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch with Active Silicon Band, Dark Grey for £246.99 (save £100) - click here for this deal
  • Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smartwatch with Leather Band, Dark Grey for £246.99 (save £100) - click here for this deal

Currys/PC World Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

When it comes to tech and gadgets, Currys and PC World always have a great range. The company is offering the promise of 1000's of "unmissable Christmas deals", so we'll be monitoring the offers to find great smartwatch bargains for you.

Currys/PC World also has a price promise that applies to the Christmas deal and Amazon as well, so shopping around and comparing prices could pay off even more! Smartwatch deals here currently include:

Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Argos is offering 14 days of amazing prices with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals galore. Remember, you can also take advantage of Argos by ordering a deal online and getting the local store to hold it for you for seven days and avoid the queues or the slow seasonal deliveries.

Current smartwatch deals at Argos include:

Tesco Direct Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Tesco's Black Friday deals started in earnest on 20 November - running for a 7 day period and promising "the best Black Friday deals on electricals, toys, home and more". 

Other Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

We've found a range of other smartwatch deals from around the web which are worth a look:

More Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK deals

