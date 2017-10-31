EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 nominees: Best Smartwatch

The 14th annual Pocket-lint Gadget Awards will be taking place in a couple of weeks, celebrating the best products and devices across 18 categories spanning smartphones and tablets to cars and smartwatches.

As usual, we have been running a series of features over the last few weeks, each of which dives a little deeper into the respective categories to not only list the nominations within them, but explain what we loved about them.

There are between six and eight nominees for each category, and here we are concentrating on the second of the wearable categories, best smartwatch, following on from yesterday's best fitness gadget.

Vote for Apple Watch Series 3 | Read the full review

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a strange beast. While it adds more power and capabilities over the Apple Watch Series 2, many of those features come with caveats. Fix the issues and the potential is amazing.

The Apple Watch is still the best smartwatch on the market - despite the likes of the Samsung Gear Sport making rather a lot of noise - and the addition of 4G connectivity on the go will, in time, only make that better.

Vote for Casio WSD-F20 | Read the full review

As an Android Wear watch, there's a lot to like about the Casio WSD-F20. It's fast, fluid, responsive and very feature-rich. In fact, it's easily one of the best performing Android Wear watches we've ever used. From a sports tracking perspective, it's not perfect and the so-so colour screen means the Casio WSD-F20 is slightly off the pulse when it comes to dedicated outdoor activity sportswatches.

That said, the WSD-F20's dual-layer screen technology is innovative and certainly makes a lasting impression. If you're not a runner, we can comfortably say this Casio is the best Android Wear watch designed for outdoor sports. The flip side of that is that Android Wear isn't necessarily the best platform designed for outdoor sports.

Vote for Fossil Q Marshall | Read the full review

The Fossil Q Marshal is a great looking smartwatch. Its metal body and decent strap options mean it's a device that will look good strapped to your wrist, though if you're after more than basic wrist-based call and message alerts, you'll be left wanting.

With a £229 asking price, the Q Marshal is more affordable than some and the Fossil brand has bags of appeal. It's behind the current curve though so it won't be for everyone unless you're hooked on its looks with "fashion first" thoughts.

Vote for Huawei Watch 2 Sport | Read the full review

The Huawei Watch 2 is something of a surprise package: great for on-the-go independent control without a phone thanks to (optional) 4G, well built and full of top-spec hardware and features. Unless you choose the orange finish, in black the Watch 2 Sport is rather muted but the fundamentals of its design are otherwise good, making it nice to wear.

What the Huawei Watch 2 does is have a jolly good go at things. It misses the exuberance of the Casio WSD-F20 and it doesn't quite have the sporting prowess of the Polar M600 behind it, but as a smartwatch that will deal well with sports, it's actually pretty good in many areas.

Vote for LG Watch Style | Read the full review

The LG Watch Style is a simple but effective smartwatch with good overall performance and a great software experience. It doesn't offer the same premium appeal as others in its field and it lacks thrills in terms of features, while not being the most stylish smartwatch out there either.

What the Watch Style does offer however, is simplicity which, for some, will make it a perfect first smartwatch. If you're after a smartwatch that looks like a premium, fashionable watch, then the Watch Style isn't the device for you. But if you want a smartwatch that's comfortable to wear and easy to use, then this LG offering does Android Wear 2.0 justice.

Vote for Nixon Mission | Read the full review

The Nixon Mission succeeds where many smartwatches fail in offering a great design that feels nice to wear. The rugged build is also a big sell, meaning you don't have to worry about water, so it's well suited to being warn in rough conditions, like surf or snow.

The Nixon Mission is a good-looking watch for those who are happy with a larger-scale device. It carries a lifestyle charm to it with rugged looks and, in the case of our review sample, eye-catching looks. There are better choices for those wanting an active sports watch, but sometimes, looking good is good enough.

Vote for Samsung Gear S3 | Read the full review

The Samsung Gear S3 delivers in both hardware and software, and to us is the smartwatch to get if you're an Android user. There's that solid metal chassis with meticulous fine details, hardy build and water-resistance, great clicky buttons and a smooth rotating bezel that's matched with a smooth-to-use operating system.

On top of all that you get days of battery life, which is a solid figure for a smartwatch these days. The S3 delivers on feeling like a proper watch that happens to be smart. There's no higher praise than that.

Vote for Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 | Read the full review

The Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 is a lovely smartwatch - the best looking you can buy. Its focus is firmly seated in fashion, reflecting the brand's Carrera watches with an added emphasis on personalisation. The Connected Modular 45, as its name suggests, not only offers watch face customisation, but physical customisation too - and there is a huge range of options so you can get exactly what you want... if you can afford it.

Armed with the credentials to be a wear anywhere premium smartwatch, the 45 also brings GPS and NFC to boost its digital skills, although it's not as fully-loaded as some rival devices. What's most important however, is that this premium smartwatch feels like a premium smartwatch. While others will ape its style and design, there's really nothing that matches the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45's luxury position - and the modular approach is unique.

Voting in the 14th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open so you can let us know which one of these great devices you think should win the Best Smartwatch award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 17 categories.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.