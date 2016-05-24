Pebble Time 2 vs Time Steel vs Time: What's the difference?

Pebble has announced successors to the original Pebble, as well as the Pebble Time. The company revealed three new devices in the form of the Pebble 2, Pebble Time 2 and the Pebble Core, the latter of which is a fitness tracker.

You can read all out how the Pebble Time 2 and Pebble 2 compare in our separate feature, as well as how the Pebble 2 and original Pebble compare. This feature is all about the Pebble Time 2 compares to the original Time though, as well as how it stacks up against the Time Steel.

Read on to find out the differences and similarities between the Pebble Time 2, Pebble Time and Pebble Time Steel.

The Pebble Time 2 measures 40.5 x 37.5mm and features a depth of 10.8mm, excluding the built-in heart rate monitor. It weighs 64.6g and has a casing made from 316L Marine Grade Stainless Steel that comes in black, silver and gold finishes.

The original Pebble Time measures 40.5 x 37.5mm, making it the same as the Time 2. It is slightly slimmer though at 9.5mm and lighter at 42.5g. The Pebble Time comes in black, red and white colour options and like the Time 2, it has a 22mm standard silicone band.

The Pebble Time Steel has the same footprint as the three smartwatches being compared here, measuring 40.5 x 37.5mm, but with a depth of 10.5mm, which is ever so slightly slimmer than the Time 2 and thicker than the Time. It weighs between 62.3g and 116.3g, depending on the model, and it comes in gun metal, stainless steel and gold finishes.

All three Pebble smartwatches are swim, shower and rain-proof up to 30-metres.

The Pebble Time 2 has a 1.5-inch colour E-Paper display that offers 64-colours. It has a resolution of 200 x 228 for a pixel density of 202ppi.

The Pebble Time and Pebble Time Steel both have a slightly smaller display compared to the Time 2 at 1.25-inches. Again there are 64-colours on board and they have a coloured E-Paper display.

The resolution on both of the older Time devices sits at 144 x 168 for a pixel density of 177ppi, meaning the Time 2 should offer a slightly sharper, crisper image.

All three Pebble Time devices have Corning Gorilla Glass protection to resist scratches.

The Pebble Time 2 has several features on board including a built-in optical heart rate sensor, an accelerometer, microphone, Bluetooth 4.1 and music control.

It will track sleep, steps and heart rate through a new feature called Pebble Health and it runs the latest version of Pebble OS with access to 15,000 apps. Neither Wi-Fi or GPS are on board.

The Pebble Time and Time Steel offer most of the same features but miss out on heart rate monitoring. They too run on the Pebble OS, no surprises there, and all three devices are charged via the standard Pebble USB charging cable. They also all work with Android and iOS smartphones.

The Pebble Time 2 features the ARM Cortex M7 chip under its hood, along with a battery that Pebble claims will last up to 10 days.

The original Pebble Time and the Pebble Time Steel both come with an ARM Cortex M4 processor, so the new smartwatch should be a little faster and more capable.

The Time has a battery life up to seven days, while the Time Steel has a battery life up to 10 days like the new Time 2 meaning the Time 2 should offer the same endurance as the Time Steel, but a little more than the Time.

The Pebble Time 2 has an estimated retail price of $199 and a Kickstarter starting price of $169.

The Pebble Time costs $149.99 and the Pebble Time Steel starts from $249.99.

The Pebble Time 2 has a larger, sharper display than both the Pebble Time and Pebble Time Steel.

It also offers a faster processor than both previous models and a longer battery life than the original Time.

The Pebble Time 2 is more expensive than the original Time, but less than the Time Steel, placing it in the middle. It also brings heart-rate monitoring with it, as well as extra fitness features.