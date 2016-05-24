Pebble 2 vs Pebble Time 2: What's the difference?

Pebble has announced a trio of new devices comprising the Pebble 2, Pebble Time 2 and the Pebble Core.

The Pebble 2 and Pebble Time 2 are both successors to the original Pebble and the original Pebble Time, but how do they differ from each other?

Read on to find out how the Pebble 2 and the Pebble Time 2 compare.

The Pebble 2 measures 39.5 x 30.2mm and has a depth of 9.8mm. It hits the scales at 31.7g and it looks very similar to its predecessor. It is made from polycarbonate with TPU buttons and it comes in black, white, aqua, flame and lime colour options.

The Pebble Time 2 is a little larger than the Pebble 2, measuring 40.5 x 37.5mm with a depth of 10.8mm. It weighs 64.6g, making it over twice as heavy as the Pebble 2, but it is made from 316L Marine Grade Stainless Steel instead of polycarbonate. The Time 2 comes in black, silver and gold PVD finishes.

Both the Pebble 2 and Pebble Time 2 have standard 22mm bands that will fit wrists with a minimum diameter of 62mm and a maximum diameter of 80mm. The Pebble 2 has a quick release silicone strap with a polycarbonate buckle, while the Pebble Time 2 has a quick release silicone strap with a stainless steel buckle.

The Pebble 2 has a black and white E-Paper display like the original. It has a 1.26-inch screen with a resolution of 144 x 128 for a pixel density of 153ppi.

The Pebble Time 2 has a colour E-Paper display, again like the original Pebble Time, so everything will pop a little more on the Time 2 than the Pebble 2. The Time 2 also has a slightly larger screen at 1.5-inches with a resolution of 200 x 228 pixels. This means the Time 2 has a higher pixel density of 202ppi, which should deliver slightly crisper, sharper images in comparison to the Pebble 2.

Both devices are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 so they should both be able to withstand scratches.

The Pebble 2 and Pebble Time 2 are both swim, shower and rain-proof up to 30-metres. They also both come with a built-in optical heart rate monitor, an accelerometer and a microphone.

Neither offer built-in GPS or Wi-Fi but they do come with Bluetooth 4.1 and the Pebble OS. They also both offer music control, work with iPhone and Android smartphones and they will both track sleep and steps, alongside heart rate.

They are also both charged via the standard Pebble USB charging cable so in terms of features, the Pebble 2 and Pebble Time 2 are identical.

The Pebble 2 comes with a ARM Cortex M4 processor under its hood, while the Pebble Time 2 features an ARM Cortex M7 chip, meaning it is likely to be a little faster.

The biggest difference comes in the battery life however. Pebble claims the Pebble 2 will last for up to seven days before it needs recharging, like the original. This is of course much longer than most smartwatches and one of the reasons Pebble watches are appealing.

The Pebble Time 2 takes the battery life up to 10 days, like the Time Steel, which again is great for a smartwatch, especially with a coloured display.

The Pebble 2 has an estimated retail price of $129, with a Kickstarter price of $99.

The Pebble Time 2 is a little more expensive with an estimated retail price of $199 and a Kickstarter price of $169.

The Pebble 2 is cheaper, more colourful, smaller and lighter than the Pebble Time 2. That said, it will probably look a little cheaper given its polycarbonate build and it has a black and white display over a coloured display.

The Pebble Time 2 is a little more expensive than the Pebble 2 but with that you get a larger, coloured display, longer battery life, more premium design and a faster processor.

Both the Pebble 2 and the Pebble Time 2 have the same features on board so the decision between these two smartwatches will come down to your budget and which you prefer in terms of design.