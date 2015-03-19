Best of Baselworld 2015 - smartwatches: Traditional meets tech

March has been the month of the smartwatch so far but if you thought we'd had all the smartwatch announcements for this year already, think again, because the Swiss trade fair Baselworld is currently taking place and it has some delightful treats to show off.

Traditionally, the show has been where the likes of Rolex, Tag Heuer, Raymond Weil and Patek Philippe reveal their latest masterpieces but 2015 has seen some of these companies venture down the tech path alongside their usual.

We have been keeping a close eye on Baselworld 2015 and rounded up the best smartwatches to come out of the trade fair so far. We will be updating this feature as more are announced so keep checking back to find out how sexy smartwatches are set to become when traditional meets tech.

Tag Heuer announced a collaboration with Google and Intel at Baselworld 2015, marking its debut into the smartwatch market. The details were a little thin on the ground and sadly, there was no image revealed of what the watch will look like, but it is rumoured to be a digital replica of the original Tag Heuer black Carrera, shown above.

We do know it will be the first luxury Android smartwatch and the company's chief executive Jean-Claude Biver told Reuters: "People will have the impression that they are wearing a normal watch." He also told Bloomberg in a separate interview: "The hardware and the software will come from Silicon Valley. But the watch case, the dial, the design, the idea, the crown, that part of the watch will, of course, be Swiss."

The Tag Heuer smartwatch should be available by the end of 2015.

Vector announced a smartwatch at Baselworld 2015 that will run on a proprietary operating system and work with iOS, Android and Windows Phone devices. There is a round-faced model called Luna and a square-faced option called Meridian and they will come in a range of steel finishes, with both leather and link interchangeable straps available.

A vibration will alert you to a notification but the message won't display or dismiss until you raise or lower your arm respectively. Vector claims the smartwatch will offer a 30-day battery life and it will deliver information such as calendar events around the edges of its analogue-style display. The Vector smartwatch will also track your activity and integrate with third-party apps including Nest and IFTTT.

The Vector Luna is available to pre-order now for $349 and the Meridian for $199 but a release data has not yet been announced.

Alpina revealed its Horological Smartwatch at Baselworld 2015 featuring analogue dials for activity data, similar to the Withings Activité smartwatch that was announced at the end of last year.

The Horological Smartwatch has been designed for women and while it looks like a traditional watch, it has an extra dial to display your daily step count and sleep activity at a glance. The watch uses MotionX tracking, which has algorithms that work with the movement sensors in the device to provide an accurate step count. It will sync to Android and iOS smartphones via Bluetooth.

The Alpina Horological Smartwatch doesn't have an exact price or release date but expect around £350 from April.

Bulgari revealed the Diagono Magnesium concept at Baselworld 2015, which it claims is a luxury timepiece "completely opposite" from other "so-called" connected watches. It is said to be 100 per cent Swiss and NFC-enabled and it is described as a self-winding, mechanical watch that apparently works with a protected electronic passport called Luxury Wrist Vault.

The passport app is said to have a wide range of possibilities, including "making payments, logging in securely to a digital community, opening doors, starting your car engine in the morning, getting exclusive access to a VIP lounge" and the BBC said the Diagono Magnesium watch has a microchip inside that protects digital data.

Pricing, specs and a release data have yet to be detailed.

Mondaine has announced the Helvetica No 1 Horological Smartwatch at Baselworld 2015, featuring an analogue face with a sub-dial that lies in the six o'clock position and represents activity and sleep pattern data.

A supporting app sends information to the face, but as there is no digital read out, the Mondaine smartwatch won't show emails, messages or anything similar. Instead it uses MotionX technology, like the Alpina device, to deliver accurate data readings. A brushed matt steel case, sapphire crystal glass and a soft leather strap are all on board.

The Mondaine Helvetica No 1 Horological Smartwatch will go on sale in the Autumn but pricing has yet to be revealed.

Frédérique Constant has also announced a Horological Smartwatch at Baselworld 2015 featuring an analogue face like the Mondaine and Alpina models, along with a secondary dial to display your daily activity and sleep patterns.

The activity tracking is powered by MotionX, while sleep monitoring is achieved via Sleeptracker technology and the Frédérique Constant Horological Smartwatch offers sleep cycle alarms, get-active alerts, adaptive coaching and a two-year battery life. It will sync with iOS and Android apps and it is finished with a 42mm stainless steel case and alligator strap.

The Frédérique Constant Horological Smartwatch will be available from the beginning of June, starting at €950.

Another collaboration at Baselworld 2015 sees Gucci team up with will.i.am to create a fashionable smartband that will make and receive calls, texts and emails, as well as store music, deliver maps and events from your calendar, plus track your activity.

The device is 3G enabled so it won't need to be connected to a smartphone to work and it comes with a front-facing camera, a heart rate monitor, temperature sensor and built-in GPS. It's the result of a four-year development and it sounds like a fashionable version of will.i.am's Puls that was announced a few months ago.

No pricing or availability information for the Gucci will.i.am smartband has been revealed yet.

The Kairos smartwatch is a fully-functioning mechanical watch that features a secondary see-through screen within the same casing. The transparent TOLED display delivers notifications and other data, while still allowing you to see the watch hands beneath when nothing else is happening.

It will work with iOS, Android and Windows Phone devices and an accompanying app will push the notifications to your wrist, while also offering camera functions and music playback. Activity and sleep tracking is powered by Misfit and the battery is claimed to last between two and three days.

The Kairos smartwatch comes in numerous styles and materials with prices starting at $549 and rising to $1,249 for a limited edition version of 1,000 units. Pre-orders are open now.

The Breitling B55 Connected is the company's first step into the smartwatch arena and although it isn't a luxury Android Wear device like the Tag Heuer smartwatch will be, it will connect to an app via Bluetooth and allow you to wirelessly communicate with your phone.

The app will enable you to change time zones and therefore alter the digital display and analogue hands on the watch, as well as set alarms and sync it to your phone. It won't send texts or track your steps, but the B55 Connected is targeted at pilots and it enables them to time flights using the buttons on the watch, while the app backs up the data for logging and sharing. It has Breitling's B50 caliber superquartz movement instead of just being mechanical and it is described as a new-generation connected chronograph.

Pricing and availability for the Breitling B55 Connected are expected to be announced before Baselworld 2015 finishes.