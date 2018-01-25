Best Apple Watch accessories: Protect and personalise your watch

So, you want to accessorise your Apple Watch, right?

Apple Watch 3 launched - the third generation of Apple Watch - last September. That means app and accessory makers have had ample time to scratch their heads and dream up something disruptive that'll add value to Apple's smartwatch. There are plenty of Apple Watch charging docks, stands, protective cases, and more, for instance. And we've rounded up several of the ones available right now.

We've also found ones that will be available soon with support for the new model. Check out our gallery below.

Apple's AirPower is a wireless charging mat that is plugged into the wall but transfers electrical charge into compatible devices through contact alone. You just place your devices on it and they will charge the batteries without any more fuss. The benefit of the AirPower mat is that it is big enough for you to charge three Apple devices at the same time; your iPhone, Watch and AirPods.

There’s a new Apple Watch that comes with new, fresh watch bands made by Apple. The latest styles are fully backwards compatible and include a new, flexible Sport Loop band. They start at $49.

This is a personalisation acessory for your Apple Watch. Casetify, the company that lets you deck out iPhone cases in your own personal Instagram and Facebook photos, offers the very same service for Apple Watch bands in both 38mm and 42mm sizes. It starts at $52.

Here's a stand that features integrated charging using Apple Watch’s inductive charger. The charging base also has room to charge your other devices, including iPad and iPhone. It's now in development and promises to be out soon. No word yet on pricing.

Composure transforms your MagSafe charger cable into a full charging dock. It holds the Apple Watch MagSafe charger in place and features a walnut top and a heavy steel bottom. Every piece is also CNC machined for a flawless finish. It starts at $39.

This is a three-piece setup made of walnut and soft cork. It also features an integrated magnetic system, making it an ideal bed for the Apple Watch. It even has a spot to stick the magnetic charging cable. You can order them now, $39 each, and get free shipping in the US.

HeDock is a $15 upright smartwatch stand for your Apple Watch. It’s made from brushed aluminium with an urethane coating for scratch-protection and can charge your watch on your desk or by your bedside.

If you want to keep your Apple Watch accessories safely stored in plush pockets, consider the new Time Travel case. It features two smaller pockets that cradle your charger and another small accessory, while one long pocket fits extra watch bands (or the Apple Watch). There’s even a main compartment for a smartphone. The $59 case is made of naturally deer-tanned, cowhide leather, or black ballistic nylon.

The $29.99 Defense Edge combines a machined-aluminium exterior and a soft rubber lining in order to add an extra layer of protection to the edges of your Apple Watch, keeping it safe from scratches and impacts. It has an easy snap-on design and is compatible with all 38 mm Apple Watch collections and wristbands.

Griffin said its $29.99 watch stand has an angled cradle, and all you need to do is lay your Apple Watch against it, as the watch's cable connector will gently snap itself onto the back of your Apple Watch and begin charging. It accommodates both semi-flexible and fully flexible bands and charges your Apple Watch vertically or horizontally.

Pad & Quill says its $195 Luxury Leather Cuff is made from vintage European leather that is over 60 years old and. But be sure to browse the company's full Apple Watch accessory collection for more goodies, including bands and a stand.

The $39.99 HiRise for Apple Watch is a stand that showcases your timepiece while it’s charging. It holds any size Apple Watch at an elevated height and angle that lets you interact with the watch. It charges using your own Magnetic charging cable and features silicone accents and a leather landing pad to protect your watch. HiRise for Apple Watch is available in silver or black.

This is a $70 all-in-one travel charger for the Apple Watch. It's a wireless charger stand with an internal battery that lasts three watch charge cycles. It works with the Apple Watch & Apple Watch 2.

The Click lets you use any standard 22mm watch band with the Apple Watch. You can order the adapter in aluminium or stainless steel versions. There are also different finishes, such as silver or Space Grey, as well as different sizes (38 mm and 42mm). It starts at $17.

This is another external battery. The $79.95 Bloc Power Bank is a 2000mAh lithium polymer battery made by Boostcase. The cord-free charger can boost your watch's battery in full up to five times. It comes in stainless steel, aluminium, wood, marble, and gold finish options.

Armorsuit has faux carbon fiber skins for the Apple Watch’s case as well as $8 screen protectors. You can get the screen protector by itself or with the carbon fiber skin. There's even a transparent body skin. You can find a variety of colour and size options through Amazon.

Spigen cases start at $15. The hard case for Apple Watch is made from polycarbonate and available in silver, matte black, and white finishes for both the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch models. They're available to order now. The company also makes The Slim Armor for $17.99, which guards the face of your watch and can add some plastic gold to the overall look.

Apple many different bands for the Watch, but they're all expensive. Especially the steel models. Hyper, however, sells a stainless steel band for less than $50. It’s made of the same material as the Apple's own version too. Orders are now open.