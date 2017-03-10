Best upcoming smartwatches: Future wristwear to look forward to

To hear watch without the word smart in front of it will soon be indicative of a heirloom description. Even luxury watch brands have embraced smartwatches.

In 2016, we saw Apple launch its second-generation smartwatch, Asus and Samsung their third and Fossil bring several fashion companies into the market, including Michael Kors, Skagen and Kate Spade. So what else do we have to look forward to?

Here are all the best smartwatches thought to be coming or confirmed for 2017.

Before we go into all the details and rumours, here are some of the most anticipated upcoming handsets for 2017:

TAG Heuer Connected 2

Misfit Vapor

Casio WSD-F20

Garmin Fenix 5 Series

Apple Watch Series 3

The original TAG Heuer Connected smartwatch was teased at Baselworld 2015, followed by a proper launch at the end of 2015. It might have been the first smartwatch from the company, but it won't be the last.

CEO Jean-Claude Biver told German publication Neue Zürcher Zeitung that the successor will be released in May 2017. He said there wouldn't be many new features but that the new Connected smartwatch will offer a payment function, so NFC, along with better GPS, longer battery life and better reception - that's likely to mean it's Android Wear 2.0.

Additionally, the CEO told the publication that there would be a smaller model introduced, along with new colours and materials.

Swarovski is bringing out an Android Wear smartwatch of its own at Baselworld in March 2017. The device was confirmed at CES 2017 after Qualcomm announced it would have its chipset inside.

No details were revealed about the smartwatch itself other than the processor however so we will have to wait a few more weeks before we find out what it will look like, but expect all the sparkles.

The Misfit Vapor is the activity tracking company's first touchscreen smartwatch and its most advanced device yet. It has all the usual activity and sleep tracking features, along with optical heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS and standalone music functionality.

Vapor has a 44mm stainless steel casing, is water resistant up to 50 metres and it has Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor under the hood. It will be available sometime later in 2017 for $199.

Casio announced its second Android Wear watch at CES 2017 in the form of the WSD-F20. The new device sticks with the same styling as its predecessor and brings with it water resistance up to 50 metres, MIL-STD-810 certification, built-in GPS and support for offline mapping.

It runs on Android Wear 2.0, has a 1.32-inch dual-layer display that is designed for low power consumption and it will be available from 21 April 2017.

Garmin's Fenix 5 Series was announced at CES 2017, comprising three models: Fenix 5, Fenix 5S and Fenix 5X. The Fenix 5 has a 47mm casing, the Fenix 5S has a 42mm and is designed for females, and the Fenix 5X has a 51mm case, making it the beefiest of the bunch.

All the models have a 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter for measuring altitude and movement, as well as GPS and GLONASS for accurate location tracking. The Fenix 5 and 5S will cost $599, while the 5X will cost $600 and they will all be available sometime in Q1 of 2017 so in the next few weeks hopefully.

Hublot could be the next LVMH brand to launch a smartwatch, according to a Bloomberg interview with Jean-Claude Biver, CEO of TAG Heuer and Hublot. Although details were thin on the ground, Biver said a Hublot smartwatch would feature sports-related functions.

It is not clear whether Hublot will follow the same path as the TAG Heuer Connected by opting for Android Wear as the platform, but it's expected to arrive in 2017 or 2018.

Considering how well the TAG Heuer Connected is reported to be doing, it is not surprising to see other brands within the parent company wanting a slice of the pie. We will keep you updated as we hear more.

Tissot used Baselworld 2016 to reveal its Smart-Touch smartwatch. The device is a watch first but delivers a range of functions beyond the current T-Touch offering.

The design is based on the T-Touch Solar models, featuring a titanium case, ceramic bezel and sapphire crystal face with quartz movement inside. The battery can be charged by the sun and it features functions including a timer, alarms, compass, barometer and temperature.

When connected to your smartphone, the Smart-Touch will all you to sync the time, get weather updates, change settings and share experiences with friends. There are also connected accessories, including a Find-It tag to help you keep track of other items and a weather station that can give you humidity, air quality and temperature readings.

The Tissot Smart-Touch smartwatch was due to be available late-2016 for around CHF1000, which is roughly £710, but nothing has appeared as yet.

It is likely Apple will launch another smartwatch at some point, but whether this will be in 2017 is not known. There have been a couple of patents filed by Apple, suggesting the new Apple Watch could be round.

The patent, titled "Electronic Device Having Display With Curved Edges", shows a circular watch face and drawings indicate tech elements that would drive a round screen. It works similarly to a normal display, and the tech would be hidden in a bezel around the edge much like the current rectangular Apple Watch or, indeed, the iPhone.

As with all rumours though, especially patents, this should be taken with a big pinch of salt for now.