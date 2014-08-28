  Samsung Gear S vs LG G Watch R vs Motorola Moto 360

Three new smartwatches have been announced. While none of them are available yet there's enough detail to begin comparing these three big names.

The Mototola Moto 360 was the first to be announced way back when Android Wear was new on the scene. Now the Samsung Gear S, with Tizen, and LG G Watch R with Android Wear have been announced. But which is the best?

The most obvious difference between the three watches is that the Moto 360 and the G Watch R both have round faces, where the Gear S is oblong. But on closer inspection there's more.

The Samsung Gear S features a curved Super AMOLED display that spans a wrist consuming 2-inches. Its resolution is 360 x 480 which equates to 300ppi.

The LG G Watch R is the company's first round faced Android Wear device. Its screen is a Plastic OLED which reaches 1.3-inches and impressively utilises the entire watch face, making it look like a normal wristwatch. The screen runs at 320 x 320 which offers roughly 246ppi.

The Motorola Moto 360 is the least detailed of the three watches at this stage as its figures are based on an early leak of the watch on the Best Buy website. That showed a 1.5-inch LCD screen.

The Samsung Gear S watch may still be a rectangle but that hasn't precluded it from looking attractive thanks to that curved glass display. The high resolution of the screen and powerful colour associated with a Super AMOLED should mean whatever the watch face it will still look impressive. The watch itself is sleek with silver edges standing it out from the rugged rubberised strap.

The LG G Watch R is a very attractive specimen, and not only because it's round. The watch face is made up entirely of screen, meaning a near bezel-free experience. It comes with a rubberised strap but this can be changed like with any round-faced watch. While it's shown in black initially, we wouldn't be surprised if more frames appear in varying colours. The side button makes it look traditional but will likely offer a useful control button on top of the touchscreen options.

The Motorola Moto 360 was the first round-faced Android Wear watch and has been loved by many since it was announced. The premium metallic case and optional metal clasp strap make it very similar to a high-end watch. It does appear a little thicker but is still an attractive watch with lots of faces to choose from since Motorola ran its competition to find the face of Moto 360.

The Samsung Gear S will run on the Tizen OS. While this has been used by Samsung for a while meaning it's refined to work well and has quite a few apps, it's still going to limit users. It's likely this will only work with Samsung phones, but since it's 3G-enabled you may not need to link it to a phone much anyway.

The LG G Watch R and Motorola Moto 360 are both Android Wear devices. Round-faced Android Wear watches haven't been released yet, but Google says it will work the same way as current Android Wear watches just with adapted graphics.

This is going to be a very important selling factor for these watches. At this stage it's tough to judge how it will work but one thing is clear, the Samsung will struggle the most.

The Samsung Gear S has its own 3G SIM option meaning it will be constantly connected to a network, like a phone. This uses up plenty of battery life along with GPS, when that's turned on. Samsung has probably made the Tizen OS very efficient and has managed to cram in a 300mAh battery that it says delivers 2 days of life.

The LG G Watch R comes with a hefty 410mAh battery and isn't connected by more than Bluetooth which is not a huge power drain. As a result we imagine battery life should be around the 3-day mark.

The Motorola Moto 360 has not had details released on battery yet but judging by its thickness we'd expect a large one. The fact it uses older Bluetooth 4.0, according to rumour, would suggest it may chew through battery in 2 days. But with wireless charging also rumoured this might not be too much of an issue.

The Samsung Gear S will be run by a 1GHz processor backed by 512MB of RAM and comes with 4GB or storage. Since it's running Tizen OS this processor will likely by one of Samsung's own chips.

The LG G Watch R is running a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 processor with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

The Motorola Moto 360 will reportedly come with the same 512MB of RAM that the others do. What chip or storage capacity it will come with haven't been released yet.

The Samsung Gear S will have that 3G connectivity and GPS meaning it can work without a phone - ideal for those out for a jog or explorative walk. And it'll also track the owner's heart rate making training data even more detailed.

The LG G Watch R has an edge-to-edge round face and is IP67 rated meaning it can be held underwater for up to 30 minutes.

The Motorola Moto 360 is rumoured to feature Qi wireless charging. It also has that premium build metallic body.

The Samsung Gear S has not been given a price or release date yet, expect to hear more after IFA 2014 next week.

The LG G Watch R also has no price but will be released in the fourth quarter of 2014.

The Motorola Moto 360 has no official price or release date but is expected to be released this month for around $249 which is about £150.

