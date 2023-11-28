Key Takeaways Smartphone launches have become fragmented, with double launches in different regions causing confusion and disrupting the traditional launch cycle.

Brands risk diminishing their own hype and losing consumer interest by launching devices in different territories at different times, as global information spreads quickly.

Some brands are launching earlier and earlier to stay competitive, but this results in outdated devices by the time of a global launch, undermining their messaging and brand strategy.

As we approach the end of the year, I like to draw a line under the smartphone launches that have defined the past 12 months. It's a moment of quiet when the tech giants focus on selling their devices rather than announcing new ones; a brief moment of respite, when we can all draw breath and enjoy our phones.

I've been writing about smartphones for over 15 years, and for most of that time, that was the cycle. Launches through the middle months of the year, with March-September seeing the volume of launches. Mobile World Congress was the starting pistol and IFA was often the finish line, with some outliers - like Apple - launching just after the giant tech show in Berlin.

But the world has changed and over the past few years we've started to see the regimented efficiency of those launches fracture and crumble. It's now a mess of double launches, with different regions seeing devices announced at different times - and massive confusion around availability.

In doing so, the hype around a device no longer matches its launch cycle. Brands will launch a device, talk about its ground-breaking features and innovative new cameras and then repeat the process a couple of months later, trotting out the same tired story as though new. Of course not all brands do this. Those mostly focused on the US escape this dual-launch paradigm - Apple, Google, Samsung.

When the global launch does arrive, is anyone still interested?

But we're about to see OnePlus destroy its own hype when it announces the OnePlus 12 in China on 5 December - and then try to repeat the process on 24 January for the rest of the world.

@Evleaks

Sure, it's going to be a slightly different phone, but these brands know that we live in a world of globalised information. What happens in China doesn't stay in China: it's immediately interpreted, translated, and it breaks the news of what's to come. When the global launch does arrive, is anyone still interested? At that point it's a 2-month-old phone - and more importantly there might be more rivals waiting to capture that sale instead - like Samsung.

The problem is that brands are trying to launch devices earlier and earlier, a fire that Qualcomm has been happily stoking with its hardware launches. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was announced in November 2022, but Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was announced in October 2023. As those launches move earlier, there's a scrabble to launch devices on the new hardware earlier too.

Chinese brands - Xiaomi particularly - are always keen to be the first brand to market with the new hardware, often appearing on stage at Snapdragon Summit (the launch event for new Snapdragon flagship hardware) to announce the forthcoming device. Xiaomi 14 was announced on 26 October in Beijing, but remains missing in the rest of the world. It will probably be announced on the eve of MWC in February, at which point it's nearly 4 months old.

Xiaomi

There's a very valid argument that these brands are launching for their domestic market which is the most important for them. Brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo dominate Chinese smartphone sales, but all have global ambitions too, and they burst their own hype bubble with this sort of dual-launch strategy. Wouldn't it be better to have one launch, a global launch, to tell the world that you're serious about being a global brand?

Related: The most important Android phones from the past 15 years of Android

There's a perfectly valid argument for launching earlier: it acts as a response to the launch of the new iPhone, because other brands then have something new too, rather than having to wait 5 months before announcing, which was the previous situation.

But in terms of global messaging, the current situation doesn't work. We all know there are new devices out there, we can scan the specs, read about the enhanced camera experiences and a whole lot more, but we can't actually buy them. It undercuts the notion of a connected communication strategy for a new device launch. From a brand perspective, it's a mess that doesn't work. So please, let's stop trying to launch phones in isolation in one territory and think bigger.