As we get ever closer to the holiday season you might already be thinking about putting up your Christmas tree and decorations. But maybe this is the year when you ditch those old and tired lights and replace them with something smarter. Smart lights are everywhere right now, so why not wrap your tree in them as well?

That's a question that Nanoleaf will be hoping more people ask after it announced the new Essentials Matter Smart Holiday String Lights, a set of lights that can be used just about anywhere but seem most suited to being wrapped around your favorite tree.

An illuminating holiday season

The new lights were announced via press release and feature all of the kinds of things you'd expect from something designed to make boring lights smarter. The lights themselves support more than 16 million colours which means they're going to look great no matter where you put them. You can of course set your own colours or choose from nine different pre-set scenes that are designed to get you in that holiday spirit.

Beyond just setting and forgetting, the lights also support the Nanoleaf Sync+ feature and Nanoleaf 4D. That means that you can have your new string lights react to what's being shown on TV or which music is being played, creating a look that goes beyond the old sparkly white lights that so many of us grew up with.

On the technical side, there's support for Matter over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth which means that you can set these string lights up no matter your smart home system of choice so long as you have something in your home that can act as a hub — Android and Apple devices, for example.

None of this will be cheap, though. The Nanoleaf Smart Holiday String Lights are priced at £119.99 per 250-LED set and are now available for pre-order before going on sale on 31 October.