Summary Audio formats deliver different sound experiences depending on the source material and your setup.

Dolby and Digital Theater Sound offer a variety of options in terms of quality.

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X provide immersive, three-dimensional sound throughout your space.

Navigating all the acronyms, phrases, and trademarked names that make up all your smart TV's entertainment ecosystem takes some work. There are a lot of technologies to learn that TV manufacturers don't necessarily make easy, and once you figure out what everything means, then you need to make sure you have all the compatible pieces.

You may have the best screen technology , but it's important to understand what your smart TV can do when it comes to audio formats. You don't really want to be forced to use your smart TV's speakers, however impressive they seem to be compared to others. Instead, you'll want to create a sound system that utilizes the formats you most often use. Here's what you should know about the common audio options available for watching TV and movies.

Related The Sonos Ace now supports TV audio swap with Ray and Beam soundbars The software update also expands audio swap support with the Arc to Android devices.

Dolby and DTS basic audio formats

Simple support with reasonable quality

Two of the more common simple audio formats are Dolby Digital (DD) or Digital Theater Systems (DTS). They both offer compressed audio formats that deliver 5.1 surround sound and are compatible with a wide range of devices, with support on just about every recent TV and/or most streaming services.

Dolby Digital is found on most major streaming services as well as DVDs and Blu-rays, while DTS is less common. However, DTS operates at a higher bit-rate and edges out DD in terms of quality. Those who stream content will encounter Dolby Digital far more often, while those who prefer to enjoy physical media from a Blu-ray player will likely use DTS more frequently.

One other common basic audio format is Pulse Code Modulation (PCM), which delivers two-channel, uncompressed, stereo sound, often via TV speakers. This is what you'll use for a simple audio setup.

Related The real difference between HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range improves your TV's image quality, but competing formats make shopping around confusing.

Mid-range home theater setup

Surround sound and lossless audio options

The next level up in terms of sound quality involves formats that can deliver seven-channel sound at higher fidelity. Dolby Digital + is widely used, available on most popular streaming services, and provides more immersive sound. While it's not completely lossless audio, compression is still better than DD, and it uses less bandwidth.

DTS:HD, meanwhile, is an improved version of DTS, though still not completely lossless. The sound quality is impressive, though like DTS, it is less commonly found on streaming services and more utilized with Blu-ray discs.

It starts to get confusing when you move up to the next level. There are a pair of seven-channel, lossless formats for higher-quality sound, but the naming conventions aren't the most helpful. Dolby TrueHD and DTS: HD Master Audio (DTS: HD MA) provide faithful audio for those with compatible receivers and TVs. Like their predecessors, the Dolby format is more widely found in streaming, while the DTS option is less common. However, the DTS format uses a variable bit-rate and is backwards compatible, allowing for easier use.

Related LG TVs now support Dolby Atmos in Apple Music -- here's how to listen You can listen to tracks mixed for Dolby Atmos from the Apple Music app directly on your LG TV.

Immersive and spatial audio

High-end formats for immersive sound

Two of the best audio formats for home theater enthusiasts seeking immersive entertainment are Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. These two formats stand out because of the height they add to the sound experience, incorporating vertical audio that creates a three-dimensional listening experience. Sound isn't just moving between left and right, and front and back of you, but also above (and below).

Whereas past formats position sounds in specific channels, Dolby Atmos moves around sound in space depending on the object creating the sound. Many popular streaming services support this format, though it doesn't require a compatible and often expensive sound system. That may include ceiling or vertical speakers, or a soundbar capable of simulating the effects of those speakers.

DTS: X is a similar format, however, it doesn't require any specific speakers to create height. Like previous iterations, DTS:X is less common on streaming services and more widely available on Blu-ray media. It also stands out for its ability to better control dialogue, a benefit for those who may have trouble distinguishing spoken words from other noises and sounds. Both formats are supported on some titles of the latest-gen gaming consoles as well.

Related The era of Dolby Atmos may be coming to an end thanks to this new audio format Google and Samsung are developing a new audio format that rivals Dolby Atmos, and it could be on your TV soon.

How to create the ideal audio setup

Trace the sound journey from the source to your ears

Basically, your TV, sound system, and the source material all need to be on the same page when it comes to formatting. You'll need to see what your smart TV is capable of, and you'll want to make sure it can pass through high-quality audio via an eARC HDMI port. If you only have an ARC port available, you'll be limited as to what you can enjoy as it only supports the basic formats. Once your TV situation is sorted out, consider where you are watching content, whether you are a frequent streamer or someone who prefers using physical media.

Then, you can consider your sound system, looking for the devices that support the audio you're looking for. Some high-end soundbars come with support for the best formats, and feature multiple channels to allow you to build out a more expansive system, while more basic and inexpensive soundbars will be more limiting. Alternatively, you may want to seek out an AV receiver to act as the foundation for your audio experience.

Related Best Dolby Atmos speakers: Spatial audio for your home Turn your living room into a home theater with these surround sound systems.

Creating the ideal home theater setup takes a bit of patience, research, and money. But appreciating the various formats available, however confusing some of the names can be, will empower you to make the best purchase decisions and create the perfect personalized home theater experience.