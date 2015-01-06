  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home reviews
    4. >
  4. Sony smart home reviews

Sony's Symphonic Light and Life Space UX concept are set to make your home well-lit and futuristic (eyes-on)

|
1/28 Pocket-lint
Sony Symphonic Light - As part of its Life Space UX project, Sony has an LED lighting system than can also emit sound in 360-degrees.
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Who knew Sony liked lighting so much?

After the company's CES event, Sony gave Pocket-lint a tour of its new Life Space UX concept which included an apartment-type setup filled with interactive lights, minimalist speakers, app-controlled projectors, and other internet-connected devices. The star gadget however was the Symphonic Light, which uses both lighting and sound to create a smart home experience from the future.

The light is meant to mimic the look of an old school candle, but it's actually an LED bulb and speaker encased clear glass. It not only shines bright but also spits out crisp sound in all directions. It can stream music from your mobile device and work with other lights, allowing you to customise your experience and achieve an effect that'll make all your friends jealous.

sony s symphonic light and life space ux concept are set to make your home well lit and futuristic eyes on image 17

Apart from the Symphonic Light, we also saw a portable, waterproof projector that can create a screen (up to 71 inches) on a wall or anywhere you'd prefer. We saw it used to create a fireplace as well as a TV in the dining room. Next door, we saw last year's cinema-like laser projector throw Spiderman and other movies onto a living room wall. Both projectors were capable of emitting crisp, vivid video.

Pocket-lintsony s symphonic light and life space ux concept are set to make your home well lit and futuristic eyes on image 12

The next thing Sony showed us was a desk projector. It can be placed over a table or any ceiling-like surface. It uniquely supports interactive touch too, so you can project a DVD cover, for instance, then touch that cover, and start playing the movie through the same projector. Amazeballs. In the same room, we saw another connected light speaker that stood tall and could project 360-degree sound.

And finally, Sony showed us a standard LED bulb that you can control with an app. Sony said the LED bulb will be available this summer, while the portable projector will debut next winter. Release dates for the Symphonic Light and desk projector haven't been announced.

PopularIn Smart Home
16 fun things to ask Alexa this Christmas
What is Nanoleaf? Smart light panels and Nanoleaf Canvas explored
Echo Show vs Lenovo Smart Display vs Google Home Hub: AI on display
Smart Christmas lights: How to add voice controls and more to your Christmas lights with Alexa, Google Home or Siri
10 best kitchen gifts for Christmas
Arlo Ultra is a new 4K HDR wireless security cam with a spotlight
Comments