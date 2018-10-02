The Nest Thermostat E was first introduced in the US in 2017 as a cheaper alternative to the more premium Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0 and now this smart thermostat is coming to Europe, having been reengineered specifically for our homes.

The European Thermostat E shares the same design as the US Thermostat E but it has a built-in stand for more flexible placement and it can be installed yourself. Here are our first impressions.

Circular, 81mm diameter, 28.9mm thick

White, soft-to-touch finish

Built-in stand

1.76-inch frosted glass display, 320 x 320 resolution (182ppi)

Nest products all have lovely, solid designs with premium finishes and the Thermostat E is no different. It isn't as glossy as the more expensive Learning Thermostat, now in its third generation, and it doesn't come in as many finish options, but the Thermostat E is still a beautiful device and it still offers a fantastic quality build.

Rather than the stainless steel circular shell of the Learning Thermostat, which comes in options including copper, the Thermostat E has a white circular shell that is soft to touch and significantly more premium than you might initially think. It turns in both directions, allowing users to change the temperature quickly without the app, as well as scroll through setting options and features on the display. Pushing it in will allow users to select the option or feature.

In the centre of the white shell is a 1.76-inch frosted glass display on the Thermostat E, which is much more subtle than the display you'll find on the Learning Thermostat 3.0. The frosted display is designed to blend into its surroundings, presenting the user with information like the room temperature when they walk up to it, rather than be the centre of attention of a room all the time.

At the bottom of the display is a Nest logo, which is where all the sensors are hidden, allowing for a clean, simple and streamlined design for the rest of the thermostat. Inside the Nest logo, there is a temperature sensor, humidity sensor, occupancy sensor and ambient light sensor, the latter of which is used to determine when is night time, but also when the sun is shining on a cold day for example, keeping your heating on rather than turning it off as it would if it was a hot day.

There is then a power lead on the rear and the Thermostat E sits neatly on a white built-in stand, allowing users to place it anywhere they like in their home, as long as there is a power socket near by, whether that be your bedroom, living room or landing for example.

Fabric finish

Button in centre for turning on heating

Self-install

The Heat Link E comes with the Thermostat E in Europe. This is the more technical element of this thermostat, though we were told that users would still be able to fit it themselves, rather than require a professional like the Learning Thermostat 3.0. It is also the element that allows for the placement freedom of the thermostat itself.

The Heat Link E continues with a premium build quality and it brings some of Nest's parent company, Google, into the design with a finish that looks a little like the Google Home Mini. It is a little slimmer than the Google Home Mini and larger in diameter, but the resemblance is definitely there with a fabric finish that is almost certainly far more aesthetically pleasing than the thermostat it will be replacing in your home.

The Heat Link E is designed to replace the existing, probably white and plastic, thermostat on your wall so you can see why we'd say it's likely to be nicer in design. There are two wires that need to be connected, which the Nest app will guide you through, but after that, users should be able to control their heating system through the Nest app.

The Heat Link E has a temperature sensor inside too so it will act as a second thermometer to the Thermostat E, allowing users to check the temperature in different parts of their home. There is also a physical button in the centre of the Heat Link E, which will allow users to turn the Thermostat E on without the Nest app, as well as override any schedule.

Pre-set schedule

Learns from your routine

Google Assistant control

Energy reports

The Nest Thermostat E offers many of the same features as the Leaning Thermostat 3.0, including its learning capabilities. This means the Thermostat E will get to know the temperature you like when you're at home, how your home heats up or how draughty it is, as well as turn itself down when you're away.

The Thermostat E ships with a pre-set schedule, which has been created from the Thermostat 3.0's user data and it is based on the majority. You'll be able to change this schedule to suit your own preferences though and the Thermostat E will also automatically adapt itself around your life after a week of use, learning from you and your routine.

Like the Thermostat 3.0, the Thermostat E will reward you with a green leaf when you change the temperature to save energy and the leaf will learn how to help you save based on your preferences. You'll also get a Home Report every month to show you how much energy you use and you can see how much you use every day in the Energy History section of the app too.

Additionally, the Thermostat E has a True Radiant feature that will help you achieve the exact temperature you want in the room where the thermostat is placed and there is a safety temperature feature too which will alert you if the temperature in your home gets too hot or too cold.

Of course, you also get standard smart heating features with the Thermostat E like remotely controlling your heating from the Nest app when you aren't home. It can be controlled through Google Home devices too, offering hands free voice control through Google Assistant if you need it.

Nest app (iOS, Android)

Wi-Fi connection

Compatible heating system

Power socket for thermostat

The Nest Thermostat E has a temperature sensor, humidity sensor, occupancy sensor and ambient light sensor on board, as we mentioned previously. The Heat Link E also has a second temperature sensor.

Nest has said the Thermostat E can be self-installed, rather than requiring a professional and the Nest app will offer step-by-step instructions on how to complete installation.

You'll need to ensure you have a compatible heating system, along with a power socket for the Thermostat E, Wi-Fi and access to the Nest app, which is available for Android and iOS devices

Middle of October

£199

The Nest Learning Thermostat E will be available from around the middle of October for £199, which is said to be 36 per cent cheaper than the Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0.

An exact availability date has yet to be detailed but we will update this feature when we know.

First Impressions The Nest Thermostat E is a lovely device and one that is well worthy of consideration if you're in the market for upgrading your heating system to a smart heating system, based on what we have seen so far. Assuming it is as easy to install as Nest claims it is, the Thermostat E offers a great alternative to the more expensive, hard-wired Thermostat 3.0. You might not get as many finish options and the 3.0 but you still get a lovely premium product in the Thermostat E, which is not only more flexible in terms of placement, but it is cheaper and still offers many of the same great features as the Thermostat 3.0.