Nest Cam IQ Outdoor preview: Outside security camera gets smarter

Nest announced several new products at an event in September, including the Hello video doorbell, the Nest Secure alarm system comprising three devices and an update to its outdoor security camera in the form of the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor joins the indoor model that launched earlier this year, offering a refreshed design and plenty of new features. Here are our first impressions.

Bigger, more robust design

IP66 rated

RGB ring around camera element

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor follows a similar design language to the previous Nest Cam Outdoor model, but it offers a more substantial body with a more structured, robust finish.

The new model is quite a bit larger than its predecessor, measuring 93mm in diameter and 128mm in depth compared to the original Outdoor camera that was just 72mm in diameter and 89mm in depth. Bigger is a good thing in the case of the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor though.

The solid, white, soft-to-touch body of the IQ Outdoor has the same oval shape as the Nest Cam Outdoor but it features a lip around the camera lens and a larger, more premium-looking wall mount for a more accomplished look.

There is a glass-lens at the front of the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor with a black shiny surround and an RGB ring around the outer edge, while the Nest logo is positioned below the camera lens and an LED status light positioned above.

The oval body of the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor blends seamlessly into the metal disc, which is now a locking mount over a magnet mount. A weatherproof cable is hidden within the design and the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor has an improved IP rating of IP66 over IP65, withstanding dust, rain and snowy conditions.

The new Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is bigger and installation may be a little trickier than the previous model, but bigger is better in this case, with a design that although takes cues from its predecessor, has advanced in all the right ways.

Night vision, HDR imaging

Supersight for automatic zoom and tracking

Facial recognition with subscription

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor offers many of the same features as the Nest Cam IQ Indoor model including 24/7 live stream video, as you would expect, night vision and HDR imaging.

Like the indoor IQ model, the IQ Outdoor is able to distinguish between a person and a thing so the alerts to your smartphone should be more relevant and it also has Nest's Supersight feature.

Supersight automatically zooms in and follows a person's movements, tracking them to show you a full picture of what they are doing. HD Talk and Listen is also on board so you can tell unwanted visitors where to go and you'll get three hours of video history without signing up to the Nest Aware subscription.

If you sign up to the Nest Aware subscription however, the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor will also notify you of familiar faces and strangers, rather than just telling you it sees a person, and you'll also be able to set Activity Zones, allowing you to highlight specific areas within the camera's vision that are important to you.

Naturally, you get more than the three hours of video history with the Nest Aware subsription too, ensuring you don't miss moments and you can also save moments and create time lapses to share.

8-megapixel, 4K sensor, 1080p video recording

12x digital zoom, 130-degree wide-angle

Improved speaker over previous model, three microphones

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor features a 1/2.5-inch, 8-megapixel 4K colour sensor, like the Nest Cam IQ indoor model.

It offers 12x digital zoom and enhance, thanks to the 4K resolution, and it will record video up to 1080p at 30fps with HDR. The glass-covered lens has a 130-degree wide-angle view and there are 850nm infrared LEDs for night vision on board.

A speaker is also present on the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, claimed to be up to 15 times more powerful than the one in the previous model, while there is also a three microphone array instead of just one. The new model also has a status light and RGB light ring, as we mentioned and like the indoor IQ model.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor plugs into a standard household power outlet and it features a total cable length of 7.5-metres. Users will need to route the power cord through an existing opening or drill through their exterior wall so bear that in mind.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor links to the Nest app, with notifications coming through directly to your smartphone when any unusual activity occurs. It won't launch with Google Assistant because of security reasons, but the interface and usability will be familiar for current Nest users and simple for those new to the ecosystem.