iRobot Roomba 770 Vacuum Cleaning Robot pictures and hands-on

The iRobot Roomba 770 vacuum cleaning robot promises to clean your carpets without you having to lift a finger, but is it really that easy?

Well, Pocket-lint has spent some quality time with the automated machine and can confirm that it sure is.

Set it up in your office, lounge or house, press the button and that's all there is to it really. The large ice hockey puck-looking cleaner then gets going, cleaning your carpets, hardwood, tile and linoleum floors, whilst randomly working its way around the room as if it was a lost tourist.

According to iRobot, that chaotic approach is all part of one big master plan. At first glance, you might think that the robot has missed an all important bit of dirt, but it will soon come back around to scoop it up.

A sped-up video of the iRobot Roomba 770 vacuum cleaning robot and its chaotic cleaning style

Of course, this isn't the first iRobot automated vaccum cleaner, but it has several improvements over previous iterations.

New features this time around include a dust bin indicator light to let you know it needs emptying, enhancements to the sensors (the 770 now uses optical and acoustic sensors to detect large and small particles to sweep up), and a better cleaning head that gets to the edge of your carpet, brushing dirt into the way of the motor. There's also a new flip-out carry handle that lets you pick up the Roomba 770 a lot easier than its predecessors.

Combine those with the ability to set a timer so it can clean while you are out, and a sensor in the box so you can stop it going into certain rooms or down flights of stairs, and it’s a simple yet complete package.

The iRobot Roomba 770 vacuum cleaning robot costs around £420 and is available now.

Would you trust a robot vacuum cleaner to clean your floors? And, do you have any ideas for other robot appliances that could help with the household chores? Let us know in the comments below...