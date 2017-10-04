Google Home Mini review: Great voice-assistant, not-so-great speaker

The home smart speaker war is on. Some might say Amazon has already won it, with its Alexa voice-assistant Echo range and third-party support in other respected brand speakers. Amazon has competition though, predominantly from Google.

The original Google Home looked like a big air freshener and, arguably, took a more design-first approach than the original Amazon Echo. With Home's inoffensive white matte plastic and swappable colour bases, it could fit in among all your home furnishing a lot better.

Now there's a new, smaller model that takes a similar design approach with all the same features - just with a smaller speaker as a result. How does it stack up?

98mm diameter x 42mm height; 173g weight

Chalk, Charcoal and Coral colour options

White power cable, irrelevant of colour choice

From a purely aesthetic perspective, the Home's "homely" fabric material covering looks nice. However, fabric does limit where you can put the Home Mini, because it's not easily cleaned. This likely means you probably won't want it in a kitchen within reach of dirty hands, or accidental splashes and crumb-drops.

Still, Mini is attractive and has a well-considered look and use of materials. Four circular LED lights hide beneath the fabric, which light up when you utter the hot words "Hey Google" or "Ok Google", letting you know it's ready to receive your command.

Similarly, they illuminate white when when you touch either side of the top panel to increase/decrease volume. To show you the volume level, the lights decrease in brightness sequentially. The only time you'll see other colours of light is when the mute switch is on, at which point they turn orange, or when you boot it up and it shows the red, yellow, blue and green Google colours.

As with the larger Google Home, the search giant kept things minimal in regards to ports and buttons. There's one Micro-USB port on the back, recessed neatly into the plastic casing. Just over an inch to the left of that port is the single switch for disabling voice detection.

Coincidentally, the grey model we have on review was a perfect match for the grey Bose Soundlink Revolve, grey Apple Watch charger and grey fabric-covered lamp on our bedside table.

On the design front there's one thing that irks - the power lead. It's white. In other words it's not colour-matched to the grey. Sad times. If you're placing it on a light surface, this likely won't upset too much. But if it's on top of a dark wood or granite surface, it sticks out like a sore thumb and detracts from that friendly non-techy look that the Google Home Mini achieves without the power cable.

Bluetooth 4.1

802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) Wi-Fi

Chromecast/Chromecast Audio

The initial process of setting up the Google Home Mini is a simple one, which matches the procedure you'd have to follow to get any Home or Chromecast product up and running.

Plug it in, make sure you have the Google Home app installed on your iPhone or Android device, then Home Mini should show up automatically within the app, at which point you follow the step-by-step instructions in the mobile software.

In the setup, you tell the Home Mini which home network it should connect to, after which the rest of the process is automated. From here you can change Mini's name and also note which room it's in - useful if you have multiple Home devices.

360-degree sound

Single 40mm speaker

Far-field voice recognition

Touch-sensitive volume control

It's clear from its design and size, that Mini is Google's answer to the Amazon Echo Dot. It is missing a couple of features, however. The first is a manual command button. It's voice commands or nothing with the Home Mini.

The second absent feature is an audio output - so Mini could be used as something of a Google Home/Chromecast Audio device when connected to a better speaker. It's clear that Mini isn't made to be a quality audio product, it's all about the voice-control part of things.

As you'd expect, having that one small speaker for sound means it's not as loud as the bigger Google Home. It's also not the best quality sound. It's quite treble heavy and harsh, with very little bass at all. To the point where it's not even a good replacement for a small Bluetooth speaker.

Again: the purpose of Home Mini isn't to be a primary audio device, not for music anyway. It's a way to get Google Home into more rooms without costing a fortune.

Voice detection performance is generally decent, too. When placed in one of the smaller rooms of the house, Mini seemed to have no trouble detecting the "hey Google" hot word. As with any smart assistant, it wasn't a 100 per cent success rate, but it understood our commands and responded far more frequently than not.

Since the original Home launched, the number of supported smarthome products has grown. Most of the bigger smart home products and companies support Google Home now, but the list of partners is still considerably smaller than those offered by the Amazon-branded competition.

We tested Mini using a TP-Link colour-changing smart bulb and our Tado smart home thermostat, but it also supports the likes of Nest, Wemo, Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings, Hive, LifX, Lightwave, WiZ and Netatmo. So you can use it to set your heating at a specific temperature, or switch your lights off, among other functions, all with the power of voice.

Of course, you can also use it for various media services too. That means for any Chromecast- or Chromecast Audio-equipped device you can play music or video through Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn, BBC Radio, YouTube and Netflix. It won't sound great, but you can nonetheless.

Perhaps Google's greatest strength, however, is in delivering search results in a way that feels more natural and conversational. For most questions you'll get a direct answer, with mention of the information's source. If Home Mini doesn't understand your request or command it'll tell you - which is something that happens at least once or twice a day. At which point, rephrasing can sometimes yield the result you want.

Home has got a sense of humour, too, which is always a nice touch - especially if you have kids in the house. Ask it to tell you jokes, use questions with references to popular culture and it'll generally come up trumps.

