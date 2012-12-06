The Dyson DC47 Multi Floor is the company's latest cylinder vacuum cleaner and promises to be more powerful, more efficient, and easier to use than previous models. But with the DC38 being very good, and not much changing in terms of size and weight, should you spend the extra money? That question is even more relevant, because as we write this the DC39 and DC38 are both available at a substantial discount.

Like the DC38 the DC47 Multi Floor is a dinky little cleaner. It's main unit - excluding the rather large and long hose/handle - measures 292 x 221 x 437mm in size and weighs 6.08kg. The DC47 actually gains size and weight, presumably on account of a new two-tier cyclone sucking system, but it's not really enough to warrant any worry.

That small design does mean you get a tiny bin capacity of just .54 litres and that's a fairly obvious trade-off for having a small machine.

Using the company's ball technology for movement, the motor - that provides 180 AW of sucking power - is hidden in the unit's ball, which keeps the design nice and clean and it makes manoeuvrability a doddle. Dyson has embraced ball technology for some time now, and we have no complaints.

The striking Dyson design ethos remains with the new DC47. It's refined, but still clearly a Dyson. The two levels of cyclones are a burnt copper yellow, while everything else is grey plastic. The bin is still see-through so you can see the dirt you are picking up off your floor. The auto coiling power cable helps keep things nice and tidy.

It's a lot quieter than previous Dyson models. That's the first thing we've noticed, while the double rows of cyclones certain delivers more oomph. Our dirty "test carpet" that we had purposefully not been cleaning in lieu of this review is now very clean indeed.

Also clean is the cornicing in our rooms, as the hose/handle combination at full extension gives you plenty of reach to get to the eves of your house. Dyson has actually added another 50cm to the total reach capacity (now 8.3m) over the DC38, and that does make a difference when reaching upward. It still won't stop you crouching over the cleaner to get your floors dirt free. This system won't do any favours to your back if you've got a big house to clean.

The style of cleaner you get is something of an old argument. In reality, you'll know which one you prefer, and with the performance of both so well matched, you won't really be losing out, whichever you chose. With the DC47 compared to the also new miniature DC50 from Dyson, you lose out on a number of features including a rotating drum and bigger bin, but do gain on the size front - if you exclude the hose - and the ability to easily do curtains - although in fairness you can do this with the DC50 too, it's just a lot easier with the DC47.