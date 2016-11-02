Dyson Supersonic hair dryer review: Is it all just hot air?

A hair dryer is just a hairdryer isn't it? Not when it's a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer it's not. Well, that's the claim. We've been using with the new hair dryer to see whether it really is worth its £300 asking price.

111,000rpm

Three heat settings

Three speed settings

Unlike any hair dryer you've seen before, Dyson has ditched traditional design and created a hair dryer than works in a similar way to the company's bladeless fan range.

The motor, which can run at speeds up to 110,000rpm and a variant of which is found in its robotic vacuum cleaner, is found in the handle. This not only rebalances the weight and shape of the hair dryer, but creates a cleaner looking design overall.

Like the bladeless fan range, air is sucked in through the bottom of the handle, before being pushed out through a circular hole at the top, increasing the volume of air in the process.

There are three magnetic attachments to help further direct the flow of air: a wide beam, a narrow beam, and a diffuser. These attachments are made of plastic, but double skinned so they don't get too hot during use.

The diffuser disperses air evenly around your curls, helping to reduce frizz and improve definition; the Styling concentrator lets you shape your hair one section at a time without worrying about disturbing the rest; while the smoothing nozzle looks to dry hair gently using a wide air stream.

On the back of the hair dryer are heating and fan power buttons all within a thumb's reach for easy control.

Coming in two colours - grey and pink, or white and grey - the Supersonic is typically Dyson in its design and approach. This is a device that will look stylish on your dressing table.

An incredibly long power cable also means you've got plenty of freedom of movement regardless of where your plug socket happens to be.

Different heads for different hairs

Microprocessor monitors heat

Promises quicker drying times

Design and claims are one thing, but if a hair dryer doesn't dry your hair properly then it's about as as useful as a chocolate teapot. That's not an issue for the Dyson Supersonic though. This hair dryer works - and very well indeed.

We've tried it on a number of different hair types - from long to short, to straight to frizzy - and although we aren't usually in the business of testing hair dryers on a weekly basis, we are impressed by the results.

Drying times certainly feel quicker - almost twice the speed compared to what we typically use - and the Supersonic sounds quieter than your average £20 hair dryer, too.

The Supersonic hair dryer's heat and power settings can be adjusted quickly between three speed settings - fast drying, regular drying and styling - with four heat settings. There's 100°C fast drying and styling; 80°C regular drying; 60°C gentle drying; and 28°C constant cold to give you plenty of options.

Then there's some more Dyson smarts on board. A microprocessor measures and regulates air temperature 30 times every second, keeping the temperature under control without fluctuation, which helps prevent heat damage to protect your natural shine. The hair we've dried looks silkier and shinier to boot.