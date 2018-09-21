New Amazon Echo Plus initial review: New design, better speakers

The Echo Plus has been given a redesign. When it launched last year it was somewhat confusing that it used the old standard Echo design and now that has been rectified.

We loved the previous Plus; with so many people using these devices for music it's an obvious step up from the standard Echo and Echo Dot. You can pre-order the Echo Plus now for £140/$150, although it won't be delivered until 11 October.

148 x 99 x 99mm, 780g

New design like the standard Echo

Slightly larger in diameter than the Echo

The Echo Plus now looks like the standard Echo with its fabric covering, but we can't help but feel it needs to be different in some way - if only to convey that it's the more expensive model. Maybe it should be taller? It's actually not the same enclosure as the standard model; it has a larger diameter to accommodate the more-powerful audio.

We did like the old design, especially using the volume ring at the top of the device to change the volume. That's also gone with this new model which has the familiar Echo four-button arrangement on top. The light ring remains, of course.

The new model is 148 x 99 x 99mm and clocks in around 200g lighter than its predecessor - 780g.

Like the new Echo Dot it has three different finishes, charcoal, heather grey and sandstone although there isn't a massive amount to choose between them.

0.8-inch tweeter, 3-inch woofer

Dolby-enhanced sound

Tweak equaliser settings in the Alexa app

The audio has been given a further improvement over last year's model thanks to help from Dolby and you can now adjust equaliser settings within the Alexa app (is there anything the Alexa app can't do?). Amazon says the speakers in this device are new this year with a 3-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter.

The sound is certainly punchy, but we'll have to wait until we have one at home to compare with last year's model.

On the underside there's the usual connection for power and you can have line in or line out depending on what you want.

Again the Echo Plus acts as a Zigbee hub for easy setup of compatible smart home devices - you don't need a separate hub. In reality, though, we haven't found ourselves doing this a great deal with our Echo Plus at home and we're not sure how often buyers will use it either.

First Impressions We love the Echo Plus we have right now and we're expecting that the improved speakers in this version to improve the experience. They certainly sound punchy and if you love music then this is an obvious purchase. It doesn't offer enough to upgrade if you already have a standard Echo or last year's Echo Plus but if you're buying your first Echo it really is worth the extra money over the standard device.