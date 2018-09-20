New Amazon Echo Show initial review: King of the kitchen

Amazon has revealed a new, improved Echo Show. The new Echo Show is available for pre-order from today for £220/$230 and will ship in October.We’re at Amazon’s US launch at its headquarters in Seattle so here are our first impressions of the all-new Echo Show.

The original Echo Show marked a change for the Echo family, coming as it did with a large screen. The experience hasn’t quite lived up to the billing. Woes like not being able to display YouTube videos because of a dispute with Google haven’t helped, while the patchy responses made it feel as if you were beta testing a product that you’d paid a not insignificant sum for.

The bedside Echo Spot was a better screen experience, purely because you’re rarely going to use a device on your bedside table to look up anything too complicated.

It’s not surprising therefore that Amazon has chosen to produce a new Echo Show. We’ve known it could be in the offing for a little while due to large discounts on the outgoing Show and, lately, the lack of Echo Show stock available not just from Amazon but third-party retailers as well.

Larger 10-inch HD display

Powerful speakers

Clean design

The Echo Show is available in white or charcoal and looks much more like a serious entertainment device than last year’s model and that’s thanks to the two standout features - its 10.1-inch HD (not full HD) display firstly. The lack of high resolution is a bit disappointing but Amazon clearly hasn't wanted to make its new Echo line up any more expensive than their predecessors. The display also looked very glossy in the room we saw it in and there were plenty of reflections. We'll reserve judgement on whether this is an issue until we get one to test at home.

It’s three inches bigger than its predecessor and – obviously – makes this year’s show into a much more imposing device. Another key feature is the upgraded speakers (side-firing two-inch Neodymium drivers, according to Amazon) that really are (small) room-filling – Amazon worked with Dolby on the sound processing.

It’ll be more than enough punch for your kitchen unless you’ve got a food preparation area to rival Downton Abbey. And, because you can stream from your Bluetooth device it's appealing even if you don't use Spotify or Amazon Music.

The top features the standard Echo controls including the mic on/off.

ZigBee smart hub on board

Skype calling will be supported

Step-by-step cooking instructions

Aside from the new display and audio, the new Echo Show has a few other new specs and software enhancements of note. There’s a built-in Zigbee smart hub like the Echo Plus so you can now ask Alexa to discover new smart home devices providing they’re Zigbee compliant.

As before, there's a 5 megapixel camera for HD video calling – as before you can use it for Drop In calls to friends and family. Amazon is also pretty pally with Microsoft and now Skype is also coming to Echo Show. If you regularly use Skype to contact friends and family it’s a welcome addition. Alexa will be able to call your contacts on Skype so you can just ask for them by name.

It’s still an elephant in the room that the Echo Show can’t fully play YouTube videos and Amazon has worked to circumvent this by striking a deal with Vevo to stream its music videos. There are plenty of Alexa skills, of course, but we'd like to see more apps come to Show.

Amazon now owns smart doorbell company Ring and Echo Show not only can connect to the camera on your Ring doorbell, but it offers two-way communication. The Echo Show just got a lot more appealing if you happen to have a Ring.

Hands-free recipes were a selling point of the original Show and now Amazon has partnered with several cooking sites to provide instructional videos for Show as well as step-by-step instructions should you need them. This is coming to the UK later this year, but we’ve seen it working here in the US and it’ll be great for the less experienced chef.

First Impressions The original Echo Show was, we felt, really good value for the money. This new model ups the ante, especially in terms of the beefier sound and larger display. Show needed to improve its audio, not least because we're all looking for better quality sound from smart speakers and devices. Echo Show still needs more work on the software and app side - the lack of YouTube support is still glaring because a device for showing video needs video (yes we know you can stream from Amazon Prime Video). But as a next step on the journey, it's still super value and because of the new Skype support and Ring integration, it could become a near-essential device for some. It's certainly well-poised to be the essential kitchen device.