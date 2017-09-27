Amazon Echo review: The best way to experience Alexa?

The Amazon Echo and its Amazon Alexa voice-control system has been a break-away hit for smart home speakers over the past few years.

When it launched - way back in 2014 in the US - the at-home voice-assistant forged a whole new category, leaving rivals to catch up. Even in 2018 Google is trailing with its Home system, while Apple barely on the starting blocks with its HomePod.

The Amazon Echo and Alexa has done more to bring order to the chaos of smart home control than any other product. And it has universal appeal, with gadget fans, the young, the old, and those with physical or visual impairments.

Things have moved on since launch, too, with the atest model arriving alongside the more sound-focused Echo Plus, screen-based Echo Show, and video alarm clock-style Echo Spot.

Is the Amazon Echo and Alexa still king (and queen)?

148 x 88mm cylindrical design; 821g

Loses volume ring of launch model

Choice of covers

The Echo's cylindrical design is almost iconic, plus you can jazz it up with a choice of covers (or "skins") which can be changed, including a choice of fabric and wood designs.

The aim is to give you something that will fit into your home's décor and, daresay, it could start a third-party accessories market, because it's very easy to slip the Echo out of its skin and into a new one. A summer jacket and a winter coat, if you like.

Unlike the original model, the latest Echo doesn't have a physical volume ring at the top, which is a shame - but that's in the interests of keeping it affordable. There are buttons on the top - volume up, down, mute and the action button - along with seven holes for the mics, so you can use physical controls rather than asking Alexa to do things for you all the time.

2.5-inch woofer, 0.5-inch tweeter

360-degree sound

Multi-room audio

Bluetooth and AUX out

The Amazon Echo has never been known for its best-in-class sound quality. When the original model launched, many jumped at the chance to point out that it wasn't the best sounding speaker on the market.

What those critics failed to realise was that the Echo wasn't just a speaker, it was a revolution. It's a smart home assistant, so runs rings around the features of the best speakers out there.

While the Echo won't appeal to audiophiles, pop one onto a kitchen surface and it's the sort of device that can perfectly banish your kitchen radio. Sure, it's not the fullest or warmest sound and struggles at higher volumes, but it fulfills what it needs to be. After launch, the Echo did have some software released to help improve the bass delivery - but we still think it sounds a little weak in the low-end department.

But let's back up a moment. We started this section of text by saying that sound quality isn't the most important thing; the Echo's performance needs to be taken in context. And a big part of the Echo puzzle is Alexa voice control. So if you're just using one for conversational fun, controlling third-party devices, or perhaps listening to Audible rather than music, then it might suit you fine. But you might also suffice with the Echo Dot in that regard.

Another way of looking at it: if you have any notion of regularly playing music, then the Echo Plus is a much better choice for you.

If you do have more than one Echo product then there's multi-room audio, too. To set this up you'll have to head into the associated app, where you'll find the ability to create groups and give them names. There are limitations - you can only play Amazon Music or TuneIn radio, for example - and you can't be connected to a Bluetooth speaker either, although you can include devices connected through the AUX out.

Spotify integration and Spotify Connect

Amazon Music

Lots of other apps and services

The Amazon Echo is designed first and foremost as a voice-controlled speaker, using Alexa to deliver a range of experiences. And over the years Alexa has become the dominant force in artificial intelligence, wrong-footing Google and stamping on Apple.

However, Alexa can be found beyond Amazon's own hardware in a wide range of other devices - like the Sonos One or UE Blast speakers - so it begs the question of how much appeal the specifc Amazon Echo devices still have?

1/2 Pocket-lint

We still think the answer is "a lot". The Echo offers the full Alexa experience - which most other devices don't - and at a price point that those others often won't match.

On the music front that means the Echo works seamlessly with Spotify (which others still don't, bar Sonos), while also working as a Spotify Connect speaker (so you can control it directly from your Spotify app), although there is a preference for Amazon Music within the device.

Some Amazon Music content you'll get free if you have a Prime subscription. The Amazon Music experience on Echo is better than Spotify, too. So even if you've set Spotify as the default service, Alexa will tend to grab something from Amazon Music. Ultimately, you only need one music service - and it's best to pick the one that fits your needs across all your devices.

The Echo can also connect to Bluetooth speakers, while its AUX line-out means you can connect it to an existing hi-fi system if that's what you want to do - although you might also want to consider the Echo Dot or Echo Spot if that's your aim.

When we first received our Echo sample, listening to music wasn't always plain sailing. We had some connection drop-outs, random muting/not listening and even the total loss of audio. We'd ask it to play something and it would go silent, thinking it was playing something without any sound coming from the device.

We also had issues with music stopping playing. We would often leave the Echo playing the radio for the dog (hey, dog owners do things like this) and come home to silence for no discernible reason. Maybe the dog didn't like the station and has learned to speak English, but we're not convinced.

However, in a more recent sample that we've received - and the subject of this updated review - we've had no such issues at all. We've kept mention of the previous issues above for historical purposes, but it seems more recent software pushes have aided the Echo in a better overall experience.

Controls most smart home devices

Huge range of app integration

Services added weekly

With voice being a core part of the Echo experience and the principal method of interaction with Alexa, the Echo's microphones need to work really well. They are designed to be able to hear you over the top of the music and detect where the sound is coming from. In isolation, we haven't noticed any problems with voice control, it easily hearing our commands.

However, all Echo devices seem to have the same problem with voice: when something is being played loudly - be that music or a timer alarm - you really have to shout at the speaker.

If you don't want Alexa to be always listening then there's a mute button on the top of the Echo. This is handy if you find the voice assistant is being accidentally triggered - perhaps because your friends Alexia and Alexis have popped in for tea. It's also useful when you're talking about Alexa to friends - something that's commonplace for anyone who has an Echo in their house, because everyone wants to know about it.

But Alexa also opens the door for voice control over a lot more than just the Echo's native features. This is thanks to a growing selection of skills that Alexa offers. It's here where the Echo's appeal really lies, because there are so many apps and services that want to play nice with Alexa, from basic things like weather or cinema listings, through to complete smart home control of your lighting, thermostat, and so forth.

This is perhaps the most exciting thing about the Echo. It's a gateway to complete home control, and once equipped with the right skills, you can have it turning your lights on and off, changing the temperature or activating your home security cameras and a whole lot more.

Once grouped together you can easily control different brands of smart devices. For example, you can group lights from Philips Hue with a plug from Hive and then turn them on or off together. This saves having to mess around with multiple smart home apps on your phone. In fact, once setup, you barely need your phone at all.

This is one area where the Echo Plus looks to differ from the skills of the Echo. Thanks to the integrated Zigbee controller, it can control some smart home devices directly, meaning that setup for those should be even easier, cutting out the need to use the manufacturer's hub or app.

Overall, it's really in the Alexa skills and the AI experience that the Echo still shines. Syncing with your calendar, checking the traffic, calling friends and families all fall into the Echo's remit thanks to Alexa.

And once you're all setup with Alexa doing so much for you, you'll wonder why you struggled in the way you did before.