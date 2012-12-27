Simplehuman semi-round sensor bin

"A bin? You're going to review a bin?" they asked, with a mixture of surprise and despair. Our reply came quickly, perhaps so quickly it seemed rehearsed: "Yes, because this isn't just any bin, it's special."

It's made by a company called simplehuman, and it's been designed for you. We know this, because you're reading a site that's dedicated to high-end stuff that's beautifully made and desirable. As far as bins go, this is as desirable as it gets.

Well, this bin's party trick is that it has an electric motor that opens the lid. It's triggered by a motion sensor that keeps an electronic eye out for a hand advancing towards it. It's a bit cleverer than that though. To keep accidental openings down to a minimum, the sensor only watches the space directly above the lid, which means walking past it shouldn't be enough to open the bin.

That said, we're a bit short of space in our kitchen, and as a result we have to pass quite close to the bin to leave the room. Often, it will open as we stroll past, but that's probably because our hands end up passing over its sensor. It's a bit annoying, but our last bin from John Lewis took to opening itself anyway, which was even more annoying as it was impossible to shut it again, because the catch was so weak.

The sensor also keeps control of the bin lid when you're doing other tasks. So, if you're putting a lot of things in the bin, it's smart enough - after a few seconds - to keep the lid open for 30 seconds for you. Handy.

To replace the bin bags, you open the lid, then pull up the cover which locks both into place. This is incredibly easy, and you don't have to put the bin lid on the floor to change the bag. Sounds like a minor point, but we found it a worthwhile bonus.

Other sensor bins from simplehuman have included a carbon filter. This helps reduce the odours you get in any bin. The company hasn't included one in this bin, but it does sell them via its website, so you could pick one up. Just attach it to the lid, and it should reduce the nasty whiffs that are common with rubbish.

Although it's quite a big bin, the semi-round sensor bin doesn't eat space in your kitchen. Push it up against a wall, and unlike a square bin, it's quite a space saver. In our small kitchen, it certainly didn't feel too big, despite it's near-50-litre capacity.

Perhaps the best thing about this bin is that it's almost impossible for the bag to slip. When it's placed into the bin, the lid keeps it on very tight. Compared to our previous bin, that's brilliant because it means that you don't arrive at the bin every so often, chuck in a mouldy pasta dish that's been in the fridge for a month, only to watch in horror as it slips down the side, between the bag and the bin. This used to happen loads with our old rubbish receptacle.

You can use normal bin bags in the sensor bin, the only downside being that they'll be visible. If you buy simplehuman's bags - a pack of three is included - then the bags are externally invisible. It might not be hugely important, but it's certainly a sign of just how much effort the company puts into making its hardware "just so".

The bin is powered by six c-cell batteries. This is a decent amount, and will cost a reasonable sum. Presumably you could use rechargeable cells if you felt so inclined, but simplehuman says a set should give 12 months of normal use. That's a pretty decent amount of time.