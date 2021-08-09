(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has teased the arrival of a new smart speaker ahead of its Mi Mix 4 event on 10 August.

The Chinese giant has already hinted that a range of new products could debut at the launch showcase, and we now know that includes a speaker that, according to the poster shown above, will aim to offer a "high-end" sound experience.

Xiaomi says that the speaker will be small in size, with the poster also suggesting it will feature a squat, cylindrical design akin to Apple's discontinued HomePod and Google Home.

The teaser notes that the speaker has been designed for a "concert hall", too, which is similar to a previous poster describing the device as a "symphony of technology and art".

Aside from Xiaomi's insistence that the next potential Mi Smart Speaker will be a compact, powerful unit, though, there's not really much to go off. It's also not clear whether it will join the current Mi speaker or replace it.

This model could be the L16A Smart Speaker that was spotted going through Wi-Fi Alliance certification recently, but, even still, this only clears up that it's likely to feature dual-band Wi-Fi support and act ably as a smart home hub.

Thankfully, there's not long to wait, with Xiaomi set to reveal all during its event within a matter of hours.

Previous Mi Smart Speaker efforts have provided users with a well-performing budget alternative to mid-range and high-end devices from the likes of Sonos, Amazon and Google, so we'll be intrigued to see how the sound experience compares in the next generation - as well as just how low Xiaomi can keep the price tag.

Stay tuned for more, as we'll bring you all the details when we have them.