(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has released a dedicated Alexa app for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles that effectively turns them into an Echo Show.

You will need a nearby Alexa-enabled device - such as an Echo Dot - for voice recognition, but the Alexa app on the Xbox will be able to show the weather, play music on screen, even show who's at the front door through your Ring Video Doorbell.

Alexa voice support has been available for Xbox for severals years now, enabling you to use commands to start games and turn the console on. However, this new app adds all manner of visual cards that can be brought up on screen.

"Alexa for Xbox brings our top features to your TV. Just ask Alexa to play music, view your smart home cameras, manage your shopping list, and more," it says on the dedicated app page.

The weird part about it is that it seems to have appeared by stealth, without much fanfare.

Twitter user WalkingCat spotted it and provided a link in his post.

We've checked to see if it's available in the UK, but no joy as yet - it seems to be a US exclusive at present.

We'd be surprised if it doesn't arrive in other Alexa-supported regions soon though.

Writing by Rik Henderson.