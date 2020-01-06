Withings' £230 ScanWatch can detect early AFib and sleep apnea

Withings is at CES 2020 unveiling a new health-focused wearable, called the ScanWatch.

Pitched as "the world's first clinically validated hybrid smartwatch", the ScanWatch is designed to help detect "highly prevalent, yet largely underdiagnosed cardiovascular and sleep issues". More specifically, when worn throughout the day and night, it can perform a medical-grade electrocardiogram (ECG) from the wrist to detect the early presence of AFib or if a heart rhythm is irregular.

Here is how Withings describes the watch's electrocardiogram feature, plus another feature called proactive heart scanning:

"Since AFib symptoms are irregular or may not even be known to users, ScanWatch offers a new early warning detection capability. Through its embedded PPG sensor, the device has the ability to continuously monitor heart rate, which allows it to alert users to a potential issue even if they don’t feel palpitations. When ScanWatch detects an irregular heartbeat through its heart rate sensor, it will prompt the user via the watch display to take an ECG reading. When users do experience symptoms or have been alerted of an abnormal heart rate, they can easily take an ECG, in just 30 seconds, through three built-in electrodes by simply touching both sides of the bezel."

Aside from tracking what your heart is up to, the ScanWatch can also detect sleep apnea - again, directly from your wrist. It has a SpO2 sensor that emits and absorbs a light wave that passes through your blood vessels, allowing it to measure your oxygen saturation levels and identify when those levels are insufficient due to breathing disturbances such as sleep apnea.

ScanWatch also offers in-depth sleep monitoring and analysis of sleep patterns. You can access this information in the Health Mate app.

Other features include 30-day battery life, waterproofing, and an analog look with a large digital display, sapphire glass watch face, and a stainless steel case. Oh, and in addition to the two watch size options (38mm and 42mm), Withings said the ScanWatch will be available in a "variety" of colour options, as well as with swappable soft silicone and leather wristbands.

Withings ScanWatch will launch in Europe and the US in Q2 2020 for €249/£229/$249 for the 38mm or €299/£279/$299 for the 42mm size. It'll be available from both Amazon and at Withings' online store.