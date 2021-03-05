Vodafone Pro broadband comes with boosters to bring Wi-Fi to every room

(Pocket-lint) - Vodafone has launched Pro Broadband, which comes with Wi-Fi boosters to guarantee Wi-Fi coverage in every room.

The system is similar to BT's new Halo 3+ system in that it has a 4G cellular backup should there be an issue with your fibre connection. It also follows Virgin Media's Intelligent Wi-Fi that comes with similar Wi-Fi boosters (or Intelligent WiFi Plus that comes with an even-better mesh network).

Vodafone says a dedicated team of experts will get in touch with customers to ensure their setup is working correctly. If you aren't happy with the coverage in your home, Vodafone also promises that you can leave your contract without having to pay a fee.

The Vodafone Pro Broadband packages start from a very reasonable £35 per month for 35Mbps, rising to £60 for 900Mbps if available where you are. Vodafone says people will get upgraded to full fibre for free once it rolls out in their street.

The package can also be upgraded to a Pro Xtra plan for £8 a month, which includes a 4K Apple TV (and TV+ for a year), unlimited landline and mobile calls, plus no in-contract price rises.

