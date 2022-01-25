(Pocket-lint) - Virgin Media O2 completed the rollout of 1-gigabit broadband across its entire network at the end of last year and now, for a limited period, is offering the ultrafast service at its lowest price.

You can sign up for an 18-month contract and get speeds of up to 1,130Mbps for just £50.99 per month. It usually costs £62.

That represents a saving of £198 over the duration of the contract.

The offer is available to new UK customers signing up for Virgin Media O2's Gig1 Fibre Broadband by Sunday 6 February 2022. You can find out all the details here.

The gigabit service is available to more than 15.5 million homes in the UK and currently includes the Virgin Media Hub 4 router. The company also plans to upgrade all customers with a new, Wi-Fi 6-enabled model - the Hub 5 - from later this year.

It claims that its speeds are 22 times faster than the national average for downloads.

"Getting high speed broadband into everyone's homes is a top priority and Virgin Media O2's efforts mean we're making quick progress in our mission to level up the UK with better connectivity," said the UK government's digital secretary, Nadine Dorries, after the Gig1 rollout completed at the end of 2021.

Writing by Rik Henderson.