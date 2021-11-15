Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Virgin Media customers now eligible for O2 Priority benefits too

Virgin Media customers now eligible for O2 Priority benefits too
(Pocket-lint) - Virgin Media O2 is expanding its Priority rewards scheme to cover all Virgin Media TV, broadband and landline customers, as well as the traditional O2 mobile users.

That means you no longer require an O2 plan to receive rewards, vouchers and be eligible for competitions giving away thousands of pounds of prizes.

In addition, Priority will be gaining new giveaways from Virgin brands.

Virgin Media customers can now register on the Priority smartphone app, regardless of their phone network.

"Bringing Priority, one of the UK’s best and most-celebrated loyalty initiatives, to Virgin Media cable customers was the next logical step," said Virgin Media O2's COO, Jeff Dodds.

“We’re committed to ensuring our customers have access to the most incredible range of perks in the industry, from popular high street brands to early access to the most sought-after tickets in entertainment."

To celebrate, Priority members are being offered the chance to win a pair from 800 available tickets to an exclusive gig in London. Afrobeats star Wizkid will be performing at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town on Wednesday 24 November 2021.

The prize draw will close on 19 November and is for Priority members only.

Other prizes on offer at present include once in a lifetime Virgin holidays, Odeon Limitless cinema passes, Virgin Wines cases and, our favourite, Greggs gift vouchers.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 15 November 2021.
