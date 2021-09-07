(Pocket-lint) - Virgin Media O2 has extended its gigabit broadband coverage to a further 1.7 million UK homes.

That means more than 10 million homes can now sign up for its ultrafast speeds, reaching up to 1,130Mbps.

The latest rollout takes in Blackpool, Cambridge, Leicester, Nottingham, Oxford, Swindon and several other locations. The provider plans to have its entire network switched over for gigabit speeds by the end of 2021.

"We have set out ambitious measures to encourage commercial investment in broadband, speed up rollout and spend £5 billion connecting hard-to-reach areas, so I'm pleased to see the excellent progress Virgin Media O2 is making getting lightning-fast gigabit speeds to the nation's homes and businesses," said the UK government's digital secretary, Oliver Dowden.

Upgrade your work or study space with these classy Logitech devices By Pocket-lint Promotion · 7 September 2021

"Our investment is helping the UK meet its broadband targets and providing consumers with connectivity fit for the future," added Vigin Media O2 boss, Lutz Schüler.

A Gig1 fibre broadband package starts at £62 per month for broadband alone. That's on an 18-month contract. It includes the Virgin Media Hub 4 router.

Virgin Media O2 also provides "intelligent WiFi pods" at no extra cost for those struggling with Wi-Fi deadzones around the home.

You can find out more about Gig1 and check if your area is able to get it on the dedicated website here.