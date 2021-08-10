(Pocket-lint) - A further one-and-a-half million more UK home can now access Virgin Media O2's gigabit broadband service.

It has enabled ultrafast connectivity to homes in Bournemouth, Bristol, Northampton, Sunderland, Wolverhampton, Wigan, York, and many other towns and cities.

The latest switch on means that 8 million homes across Great Britain and Nothern Ireland can now sign up for the provider's Gig1 service, which offers internet speeds of up to 1,130Mbps.

Those still waiting for the opportunity to sign up for the fastest speeds will be abe to do so by the end of 2021, when Virgin Media O2 plans for its entire network to be gigabit-ready.

"We are upgrading the UK to next-generation connectivity and today we’re hitting another important milestone with more than half of our network now able to access gigabit speeds," said Virgin Media O2's CEO, Lutz Schüler.

“As the UK’s largest gigabit broadband provider today, with a clear plan to connect our entire network to these speeds by the end of the year, we’ll be delivering most of the Government’s broadband target ahead of schedule."

A Gig1 fibre broadband package starts at £62 per month for broadband alone. It includes the Virgin Media Hub 4 router.

You can find out more about Gig1 and check if your area is able to get it on the dedicated website here.